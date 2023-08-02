Cowlitz scored three runs in each of its first two at-bats and rolled to an 8-2 victory against Yakima Valley on Wednesday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins (18-32) wrap up their home schedule Thursday night at 7:05 against Cowlitz.
Four players collected two hits for the Black Bears, who improved to 30-20 overall and are a game back of Corvallis for the second half title in the West Coast League’s South Division.
Yakima Valley’s Jace Phelan continued his strong summer by hitting a solo home run, his eighth blast of the season which is tops in the league.
His 46 RBI also lead the WCL.
CJ Coyler drove in Yakima Valley’s only other run.
Andrick Jones, who gave up seven earned runs, too the loss for the Pippins, while Cowlitz had four pitchers toss at least two inning with Michael Buchanan.
