Yakima Valley's offense did plenty of damage Friday against Corvallis on opening night in the West Coast League.
The Knights returned the favor Saturday night.
The four-time defending champions broke out for 13 hits in an 11-3 victory against the Pippins at Yakima County Stadium. Corvallis had been held quiet for the most part in Friday's 10-1 Yakima Valley win.
The two teams will wrap up the three-game series Sunday with a 6:05 p.m. contest.
After being held scoreless the first three innings, the Knights would score in all but one of their remaining at-bats and plated multiple runs in three innings.
Travis Bazzana collected five hits for the Knights, Briley Knight homered and drove in four runs and Braden Boisvert clubbed a two-run homer.
Noah Williamson doubled and Willie Lajoie knocked in two runs for the Pippins, who were held to four hits Saturday after racking up 10 the night before.
The Pippins are off Monday before opening another three-game set at fellow North Division team Bellingham.
The Bells opened their season hosting Port Angeles and will go for the series win Sunday after splitting the first two contest with the Lefties.
Corvallis=000=314=021=—=11=13=0
Yakima Valley=001=100=001=—=3=4=2
Taylor, Mendoza (5), Uber (8) and Weiss; Friederm Wills (5), Arredondo (7), Cammarata (9) and Hara.
Yakima Valley highlights: Noah Williamson 2b, run; Willie Lajoie 2 RBI.