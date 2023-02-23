Two more former Yakima Valley Pippins hope to be part of a third straight playoff team this summer.
Right-hander Daniel Charron picked up the Pippins’ lone playoff win last season and outfielder Jackson Reed hit .357 with three home runs during an impressive summer. He’s batting cleanup for Seattle University this spring while Charron earned a spot in Central Washington’s starting rotation after transferring from Spokane Community College.
“Both of these men are outstanding clubhouse guys,” Yakima Valley coach Kyle Krustangel said in a release. “The loose and light mentality they both showcase in the clubhouse turns into high-level play on the diamond.”
Only Luke Rohleder had more than Reed’s 20 stolen bases for Yakima Valley last season, and he’s hoping to build on that success this summer, according to the release. The lefty recorded at least three hits six different times, including a game at Kelowna where he finished a triple short of the cycle and drove in six runs.
Charron spent time as a starter and came out of the bullpen, striking out 16 batters in 32 1/3 innings. He held West Coast League champion Corvallis to just two runs in five innings to help the Pippins earn a 7-6 win to open postseason play.
The duo joins Dylan Bishop and Spencer Shipman as Yakima Valley’s first announced commitments for the 2022 season. Yakima Valley’s set to open play June 2 at Cowlitz.
