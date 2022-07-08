A rough start turned ugly in more ways that one for Yakima Valley on Friday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins were already behind in the second inning, when Ridgefield’s Safea Villaruz-Mauai tried to call for a timeout as Blake Leaverton delivered a pitch. An ensuing conversation between Villaruz-Mauai and Yakima Valley catcher Josh Davis quickly escalated into a benches-clearing brawl.
Both players were ejected along with Leaverton, who sprinted into the fray when Davis threw punches and got into a wrestling match with Villaruz-Mauai. Coach Kyle Krustangel said his team didn’t respond well and despite nine hits it could never get much of anything going offensively in an 11-3 loss.
“There was a lot of stuff that went on that we’ve got to be better at,” Krustangel said. “We didn’t play defense very well, didn’t pitch it very well.”
Six errors turned into five unearned runs, and five Pippins pitchers combined to walk 10 hitters and hit four more. Lefty Caden Duke provided the lone bright spot on the mound, holding the Raptors hitless for 3 2/3 innings after relieving Leaverton.
University of Washington outfielder Luke Rohleder singled in his first three at-bats, raising his season average to .352. But he never advanced to second base as the rest of the Pippins struggled to do much of anything against Ridgefield pitching.
Jake Borst finally ended the Raptors’ shutout bid with an RBI single in the eight inning and Yakima Valley added two more in the ninth. Krustangel is hopeful the Pippins can turn the page and bounce back against Ridgefield in the second game of the series on Saturday.
“We’ve been playing good baseball the last, nine, 10 days,” Krustangel said. “Outlier game, so you’ve got to make sure that you’re not hitting the abort button and changing everything that’s been successful.”
