West Valley graduate Blake Leaverton and another Yakima Valley College player have been added to the roster for the Yakima Valley Pippins this summer.
Leaverton, who will pitch for Seattle University this spring, helped the Rams win the CBBN district title last spring and finish the season with a 13-0 record. The right-hander was 4-0 with a 1.75 ERA in shortened COVID season and pitched in the All-State Baseball Series.
“It’s nice to have a few hometown kids to get the crowd around those kinds of guys,” head coach Kyle Krustangel said. “He’s a big righty and comes with high regards. He’s got a firm fastball that lives in the upper 80s.”
Outfielder Hank Dunn will join YVC teammates Dann Blanchard, Josh Davis and Spencer Marenco for the Pippins this summer. He played in 30 games during his freshman season for the Yaks and batted .281 with seven doubles, four triples a home run and 10 steals.
“Dunn is a freak athlete. He could be one of the best true centerfielders potentially this summer in the West Coast League,” Krustangel said. “Looking to build off last year’s success, one area I felt like we could’ve done a better job was pure defense in the outfield, and I think Hank gives us a strong core.”
The Pippins are scheduled to open the West Coast League season at Yakima County Stadium on June 3.
