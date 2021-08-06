PORT ANGELES — Willie Lajoie swatted a two-run homer in the first inning and the Yakima Valley Pippins never looked back.
Thanks to a stout start for Dylan Bishop and a remarkable finish by Case Matter.
Bishop, the Selah graduate and Whitworth junior, blanked Port Angeles for six innings and earned his fourth straight victory to lead the Pippins to a 7-2 victory over the Lefties at Civic Field.
Bishop allowed just three hits during his six scoreless frames, gave up a two-run homer in the seventh and then notched his seventh strikeout before exiting. He improved to 6-1 and equaled his season-high for strikeouts.
Matter came on for Bishop and struck out all eight batters he faced as the Pippins regrouped after getting swept in a three-game series at Corvallis.
Lajoie added an RBI single in Yakima Valley's four-run fifth and finished 3-for-5 with four RBI to key YV's 11-hit offense. Connor Coballes, batting in the No. 9 spot, was 3-for-4 with a double and Taylor Holder was 2-for-4 with a double.
The Pippins continue their series at Port Angeles with games Saturday and Sunday before returning home to conclude the regular season with a series against Wenatchee.