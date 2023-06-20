Yakima Valley’s late rally fell just short in a 4-3 loss to Ridgefield Tuesday night at Yakima County Stadium.
Pippins’ catcher Blake Balsz went 4-for-4 and scored his team’s first run on Mike Woodward’s two-run single in the seventh inning. Hank Dunn singled and scored in the eighth, but Balsz got caught trying to stretch a single into a double to end the inning.
Former Yakima Valley College and Pippins standout Tyler Frieders lasted 5 2/3 innings in his first start of the summer. But two errors cost him two early runs and Cole Sheehan’s two-out, two-run double knocked Frieders out of the game.
Yakima Valley’s lost 10 of its last 13 games and hasn’t won a series since taking two of three games at Cowlitz to open the season. Ethan Salscheider is scheduled to pitch for the Pippins (6-10) as they try to avoid another series loss against Ridgefield Wednesday night.
Pippins highlights: Blake Balsz 4-4, run.
SENIOR LEGION BASEBALL
Pak split again
SELAH — A complete game from Eian Peralta propelled the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a 6-1 win before they lost to Tri-City 9-3 for the teams’ second doubleheader split in two days.
Grant Chapman doubled and drove home a run in the opener, then Cade Gibson went 2-for-3 in the second game. He came home on a Jackson May’s two-out, two-run double in the first inning, but the Pak (13-2) couldn’t hold its early 2-1 lead.
Yakima Valley’s scheduled to start play at a tournament in Missoula, Mont., on Thursday.
Pak highlights — Game 1: Eian Peralta 7 IP, 0 ER, 7 H, 5 K, 0 BB; Grant Chapman 2-3, 2b, RBI; Cade Gibson 1-4, 2b. Game 2: Gibson 2-4, run; Jackson May 1-3, 2 RBI.
Beetles bats explode for split
THE DALLES, Ore. — The Yakima Pepsi Beetles offense came alive following a 2-1 loss to top the Columbia Gorge Hustlers 17-9 Tuesday night.
Four first-inning walks began the onslaught before Yakima added seven runs in the second inning, which started with the first of Brayden Palmateer’s two doubles. Five more walks and a hit batter kept the line moving and Nathan Gonzalez hit a two-run single as part of a 3-for-3, 5 RBI night.
Palmateer went 4-for-4 and Nick Field finished 3-for-3 for the Beetles. Teghan Moser singled and scored in the seventh, and he also notched Yakima’s only hit in the opener.
The Beetles (8-13) will host Columbia Gorge for an early doubleheader Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Beetles highlights — Game 1: Teghan Moser 1-2. Game 2: J’Den Briones 2-6, 2 runs, RBI; Kaden Taylor 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Nick Field 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Nathan Gonzalez 3-3, 2b, run, 5 RBI; Brayden Palmateer 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.
