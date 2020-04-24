YAKIMA, Wash. —While the West Coast League is holding off on a decision about the upcoming season, the COVID-19 pandemic led one summer collegiate baseball league to scrap its 2020 campaign.
The Cape Cod League, considered the top summer competition for college baseball players, canceled this year’s season.
The 10-team league said Friday its executive committee made the decision in a unanimous vote “based on the health concerns and safety needs of all involved.”
“The league determined it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, volunteers and fans during this unprecedented health crisis,” it said.
The season had been scheduled to start June 13 for the league that was founded in 1885 and had not missed a season since 1945.
The WCL won’t make a decision until May, according to Yakima Valley Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson. The Pippins are scheduled to host the Corvallis Knights on Friday, June 6 to open the 2020 season.
Many of the other top collegiate summer leagues also are taking a wait-and-see approach.
The debut season of the Yakima Canines indoor football team was put on hold when the American West Football Conference postponed its campaign in mid-March, just a couple weeks after the Canines signed a lease with the SunDome.
The Yakima United men’s and women’s teams also saw their seasons canceled earlier this month.