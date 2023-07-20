PORTLAND — A much-needed second inning outburst helped the Yakima Valley Pippins end a three-game West Coast League losing streak Thursday night in Portland.
The Pippins rolled to a 13-6 win after scoring ten runs — all with two outs — despite only three hits in the second inning. Pickles pitchers committed an error on a pickoff attempt, hit four batters and walked four others before Spencer Shipman’s three-run double capped off the onslaught.
Tommy Eisenstat extended his on-base streak to 12 games by going 2-for-5, and Jace Phelan hit his team-best fifth home run to put Yakima Valley ahead 13-2. The Gonzaga outfielder also leads the Pippins with 34 RBI and a slugging percentage of .492.
One night after failing to take full advantage of 13 hits in a 6-4 loss, Yakima Valley capitalized on eight walks to reach its highest run total since June 11. They also got hit by seven pitches, and five of those batters came around to score.
Pippins pitchers demonstrated much better control, walking only three batters while striking out seven and not hitting anyone. Ethan Salscheider finally picked up his first win of an unlucky season during which he’s lasted five innings and given up fewer than three runs on three different occasions.
The win allowed Yakima Valley to avoid a sweep once again, something it’s done in all but one series this summer. For the fourth time this season, the Pippins won the last game after losing the first two.
Yakima Valley (3-8 second half, 14-25 overall) remains a half-game ahead of Springfield in the South Division’s second-half standings. The Drifters are set to visit Yakima County Stadium for three games starting Friday at 6:35 p.m.
YV highlights: Tommy Eisenstat 2-6, run, 2 RBI; Jace Phelan 1-3, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Spencer Shipman 1-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.