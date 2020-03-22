The Yakima Skyline 50- and 25-kilometer trail races scheduled for April 18 and 19, respectively, have been postponed to the fall because of the cornonavirus outbreak, Rainshadow Running co-race director and owner James Varner announced Sunday in a release.
The organization also postponed its Sun Mountain races set for May 9, 16 and 17 in Winthrop.
Exact dates for the rescheduled races haven't been confirmed, but the release says late October is the target for the Winthrop events and November for the Skyline runs.
"Obviously none of us can know with 100% certainty when this virus is gonna loosen its grip on us and when life will return to normal but I feel confident that we will all be able to go back to running races again well before late October,'" Varner wrote in the release. "And if I'm wrong and we aren't running races by then I think we'll all have bigger issues on our minds than these races.
"So here's to being hopeful!"
Runners who have sreginstered will have their registrations automatically transfer to the new race dates. If the new dates do not work for competitors, entrants can rollover their registration to 2021 or 2022, transfer the registration to another runner or work with race officials for another resolution.
More information is available on the the group's website at www.rainshadowrunning.com.
Central Washington and Yakima Valley spring sports teams saw their seasons end last week when the GNAC and NWAC, respectively, canceled athletics for the remainder of the school year.
High schools competitions have been canceled through at least April 24.