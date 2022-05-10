For the first time in several years the Yakima River will open for sport fishing for spring chinook salmon. The opening was announced last week by the Department of Fish and Wildlife, after biologists did some looking at the numbers and determined there should be enough hatchery-reared salmon returning to allow a season.
Some 4,680 adult chinook salmon are now predicted to be returning to the Yakima in the weeks ahead, with 2,840 of those being adipose-clipped hatchery salmon.
The season actually opened in the lower part of the Yakima River last Friday, May 6. That portion of the river is described as from the Highway 240 Bridge in Richland upstream to the State Route 241 (Sunnyside-Mabton) Bridge.
Another section of the river opens on Monday, May 16. That portion of the river opening for salmon fishing runs from Union Gap up to just below the Roza Dam. Officially the boundaries are from the Interstate 82 bridge at Union Gap to the BNSF railroad bridge, approximately 600 feet downstream of Roza Dam.
Some of the other regulations for the spring salmon season on the Yakima include a daily limit of two hatchery chinook, with a minimum size of 12 inches. Terminal gear can be up to two single-point, barbless hooks with a hook gap from point to shank of 3/4 inch or less. Bait is allowed and anglers can use two fishing rods when fishing for salmon if they’ve purchased a $14 Two-Pole Endorsement on their fishing licenses.
Fishing from boats equipped with an internal combustion motor is allowed only from the I-82 Bridge at Union Gap to the eastbound I-82 bridge at Selah Gap. Boats with an internal combustion motor may be used for transportation only upstream of the Selah Gap bridge.
There is one area closed to fishing in the upper stretch of the river near Yakima. That closed area is located 400 feet upstream from the upstream side of the Yakima Avenue/Terrace Heights Road bridge, including the area adjacent and downstream of the Roza Wasteway number two fish barrier rack next to Morton & Sons Inc.
As in past seasons, fishing success for salmon on both portions of the Yakima will first be dictated by what is happening with the run-off. In some years the river is running so high and muddy that fishing is difficult. Cooler temperatures should help bring the river into at least some kind of fishing shape but lots of rain in the mountains could affect that.
Most of the salmon caught on the Yakima in previous years have come by anglers fishing from the bank below the deadline just below the Roza Dam. The most productive technique has been to fish bait below a bobber, allowing it to drift through some of the deeper, softer water where the salmon will hold.
Best baits include salmon roe, tuna balls (tuna fish wrapped in cheese cloth), and dyed prawns or coon shrimp.
Another option for fishing the open stretch of the river is to do so via drift boats or rubber rafts, which helps get anglers to water that is tough to access from the bank. In the past we’ve had luck backing diving lures such as Mag Lips into holding water. Bobbers and bait drifted along from the boat will work too.
It’s nice to see the salmon run in the Yakima coming back in numbers big enough to allow for some fishing. Let’s hope the runs continue to grow into the future.
In other spring salmon fishing news, the numbers of returning spring salmon have been strong enough to allow the daily limit at Drano Lake to bump back up to two adult hatchery-origin salmon a day. Officials reduced the adult salmon limit to one per angler per day earlier this year to help ensure that broodstock collection at Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery would supply their needs.
With well over 85,000 spring chinook swimming up through the fish ladders at Bonneville so far, anglers working the waters at the Wind River, Drano Lake and the Klickitat River have been having some good success this spring.
With numbers that reached over 13,000 over Bonneville in one day, the counts over Bonneville have been running well ahead of the 10-year average for spring chinook, which has sparked large numbers of anglers to hit the water in an effort to put a highly-prized spring salmon or two in the cooler.
The counts at Bonneville have slowed some in recent days, but good fishing should continue in that part of the region for another week or two.
Fishing was so good for spring chinook on the main-stem Columbia above Bonneville, officials closed that section of the river to salmon fishing last week because anglers had met the quota set for the number of fish allowed to be caught. The Snake River, however, remains open, and the fishing from Pasco all the way to Idaho should be getting good as the salmon move upriver.
Check the regulations to see what parts of the Snake are open for salmon fishing at this time.
It hasn’t always felt like spring, but it is definitely spring salmon fishing time in the Northwest. This year, as a bonus, local anglers will again get a shot at catching a beautiful chinook in the Yakima River.
