It took a 45-minute struggle on the Cowlitz River for a Yakima man to reel in the biggest steelhead of his life.
Tom Tyrrell could finally rest on the morning of March 31 when Yakima-based D&H Guide Service’s Dan Houfek netted the fish, which Tyrrell estimates measured about 42 inches long, based on photos. It weighed 22 pounds, 13 oz. when they finally put it on a scale three and half hours later, confirming Tyrrell caught at least a 23-pound steelhead from the nearby Blue Creek hatchery.
“It was exciting,” said Tyrrell, who works at Yakima's wastewater treatment plant. “It got a little tiring toward the end, too. He wore me out.”
Houfek said any steelhead over 20 pounds is considered a trophy, and he's never caught one that big in more than 40 years of fishing. Through the guide service Houfek established in 2005, he spends about 100 days every year on the Cowlitz, where local Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Josua Holowitz said a big portion of harvestable winter steelhead are caught near Blue Creek.
A friend of Holowitz caught a 21-pound steelhead in the area last March, and Houfek said he's heard of at least three trophy steelhead caught on the Cowlitz. The state record for winter steelhead remains at 32.75 pounds, caught in April 1980 on the Lewis River in Clark County.
Tyrrell only saw glimpses of the big steelhead as it stayed deep and he worried about whether the 15-pound test line with what he guesses was a 10-12-pound leader would hold. But he followed Hourfek's advice and the guide's equipment proved up to the task as he expertly maneuvered the boat, even when the fish swam underneath it.
"We just chased the fish around with the boat," Houfek said. "Followed it down and into the shallow waters so he could get it."
Tyrrell came up empty on two previous trips to the Cowlitz this year with a different guide, although he said he tried largely the same methods. This time Tyrrell and his friends — Chuck Cummings, Gary Manning and Byron Gunter — caught five fish, including one wild steelhead they were legally required to release, while floating about two miles down the river over eight hours.
As an experienced angler, Tyrrell understands the value of patience when it comes to catching fish. He learned by following his father on trips to the Klickitat River and recalled it took him at least five years to finally catch his first fish.
Although the Klickitat no longer boasts the same plentiful steelhead population, it's where Tyrrell took his sons to share his passion. His oldest son, Eric, plans to return from his home in Salt Lake City this summer to go on another trip to the Klickitat, and Tyrrell said they hope to someday go on a multiple-day trip for salmon in Alaska.
For the most part, though, Tyrell's settled for fewer fishing trips since starting a family, which now includes young grandkids. He still finds time to fish for steelhead about three or four times per year.
Prior to his trip in late March, he'd never caught one larger than 12 or 13 pounds and Tyrell said the other four reeled in on this trip weighed between six and 10. There's plenty of steelhead left in his freezer and he's considering taking the pictures to a taxidermist to create a keepsake, but that won't be as important as the memories he'll carry with him forever.
"It's a lot of fun to show the pictures," Tyrrell said. "They can expand them and I'll see — I don't know if my wife wants to hang it."