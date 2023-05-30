The Yakima Greenway's set to host one of its most significant fundraisers when Gap2Gap returns this weekend.
Race director Konner Hopkins spent the last few weeks recruiting participants, coordinating with search and rescue, weed whacking 3.5 miles of single track and more to prepare for the 38th edition of the unique relay race set to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. Registration packets will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day this week at Bearded Monkey, where late registration forms are also available.
This year's course will look nearly identical to last year, with the exception of some slight changes to the road and mountain bike legs. The road bike leg will end on county property near the Terrace Heights Landfill, rather than in a nearby neighborhood, making it a little shorter while adding distance and elevation gain to the mountain bike leg.
"Overall it's just a better mountain bike course if you like to ride a mountain bike," Hopkins said.
It's still a true gap-to-gap race, starting with a six-mile kayak down the Yakima River from Sarg Hubbard to Robertson Landing in Union Gap. Hopkins said the river's running more slowly and about 2.5 feet lower than last year, but it should still be a comfortable and fairly fast start.
From there, road bikers will go 15.25 miles, 1.5 miles shorter than last year. Then mountain bikers will race an additional 1.5 miles for a total of 8.5 miles, ending at Harlan Landing in Union Gap.
Finally, the course ends with a four-mile run, mostly along the Greenway but also off the path on some of the short trails near the river before heading back into Sarg Hubbard Park. A steep climb or two — or possibly more depending on the final course — offers one last challenge before participants can head downhill on a slip 'n slide through the finish line.
Last year's race featured 38 participants, including eight who completed the course on their own in the Ironman division. Hopkins said numbers appeared to be down, but he's hoping that will improve as the race approaches.
Registration is also down for the Junior Gap2Gap scheduled to take place Saturday morning along the Greenway and within the confines of Sarg Hubbard Park. Post-race festivities will include live music, grilled brats and a beer garden.
Greenway director Kellie Connaughton said the money from Gap2Gap registrations will go toward general maintenance and future projects, such as a renovation of the 16th Avenue parking lot that will include security lighting, a picnic area and a trail for river access. Gap2Gap participants will also be able to see the progress of Greenway's nearly completed Visitor Center at Sarg Hubbard Park, which is expected to be finished in mid-June and open to the public in early July, according to Connaughton.
