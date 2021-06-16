Nearly 600 bull trout that would have died as their habitat dried up found new homes last week in Kachess Reservoir and Gold Creek, a tributary to Keechelus reservoir.
Yakama Nation Fisheries joined with its partners at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to rescue members of the threatened species from the two reservoirs late last summer. One of the tribe’s research scientists, Todd Newsome, said the half-inch to an inch long fish lived in tanks at the Yakama Nation’s rearing facility before going to their homes near Snoqualmie Pass, where it’s hoped they’ll spawn new generations.
“We have these big projects coming down the pipe,” Newsome said, referring to habitat restoration and other efforts to create sustainable bull trout populations. “They take a couple years to implement and we didn’t want these fish to go extinct.”
That’s a real danger due to past logging practices by private companies, as well as the controversial, manmade Gold Creek Pond that captures the area’s groundwater every summer. Yakama/Klickitat Fisheries Program project coordinator Joe Blodgett said drought conditions and artificial barriers such as the Cle Elum Dam and Reservoir cause more problems by preventing fish from migrating up and down the system.
Several populations of bull trout already went extinct, including fish in the Teanaway River and those above Lake Cle Elum. With the same fate looming for the Kachess and Keechelus populations, the Yakama Nation and its partners needed to take drastic action to save the bull trout, a key indicator species for the ecosystem.
“They are up in the higher tributaries and rely on the colder, clean water,” Blodgett said. “Everybody is after the cold, clean water and it’s just not available for the fish like it used to be.”
The rescue program began in 2019 and rescued more than 1,100 fish, but only a 14% survived in one tank and 74% in the other, according to Newsome. Adapted management protocols called for some key changes, such as holding a lower concentration of fish at the rearing facility and increasing food rations.
Significant improvements followed with survival rates ranging from 89% to 95% before Newsome and four to five other biologists released the six to eight-inch bull trout. 531 went into Kachess Reservoir and another 61 were released into Gold Creek.
All rescued fish can be tracked via Passive Integrated Transponder tags, which allow biologists to see when the trout move past various detectors along the rivers that feed the two reservoirs. A select few fish got surgically implanted acoustic tags, more expensive sound-emitting devices that enable constant detection of fish, including one that Newsome said continues to thrive following its 2020 release.
Those efforts to keep bull trout alive will continue for as long as necessary, until habitat and water conditions are improved enough for the struggling populations to survive on their own. Reclamation’s Yakima River Basin Water Enhancement Project Manager Wendy Christensen said they’re providing $100,000 a year to the Yakama Nation to support the project, and the state’s Department of Ecology does the same.
Reclamation also provides staff and assisted with the acquisition of permits, as well as the required Endangered Species Act Consultation. Other partners such as the Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group and the Kittitas Conservation Trust offered support to work toward the goals of the multi-billion dollar Yakima Basin Integrated Plan.
“I think that the integrated plan and the collaborative approach that we are taking has a really large impact on the basin in terms of everybody working together for that common goal of not just self-sustaining harvestable populations of fish in the basin, but also water supply for irrigation and the cities,” Christensen said.
Christensen praised the scientific expertise of Yakama Nation Fisheries in its development of key management projects and said Reclamation’s also working to develop more water supplies to ensure the needs of fish and irrigators can be met. Newsome agrees with Ecology’s Office of Columbia River director Tom Tebb, who said in a release that this spring’s positive results demonstrate the success of a Bull Trout Enhancement memorandum of understanding signed by YBIP partners in 2015.