A mountain bike trail system more than a decade in the making keeps moving forward thanks to the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance’s fundraising and volunteer efforts.
One of the nonprofit’s professional trail builders, Sean Sweeney, joined a group of about a dozen volunteers for a work party in Naneum Ridge State Forest earlier this month. Volunteer Andrea Crawford said so far they’ve built about 12 or 13 miles with plans for up to 34 total, including a path extending all the way from the lower part of the Ellensburg side of the ridge to Squilchuck State Park near Wenatchee.
Work will continue this summer and wrap up in October before the end of hunting season. Crawford said other groups often contribute volunteers when possible, such as the Washington Conservation Corps and fire crews hired for the summer, and Sweeney's hoping to spend some more time working as well.
For now the group’s focused largely on the trails for more skilled riders, including an advanced downhill trail with jumps. That will complement the already completed lower area featuring an easier trail, an intermediate trail and four different jump trails that come down from under power lines.
After gathering tools to prepare the site Friday they spent three or four hours working on trails Saturday and Sunday mornings. Once that’s finished, Sweeney and the volunteers enjoyed test riding the new trails in the afternoons.
"Riding is always going to be a big part of it," said Sweeney, who noted it's important to put some tire tracks on the trails early to ensure they don't become overgrown. "It's fun to see how people handle the different features."
Evergreen partners with the Washington Department of Natural Resources, which bought the 71,500-acre forest from Western Pacific Timber in 2008. Four years later discussions began to create recreation opportunities and DNR collaborated with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to formalize those plans in January 2015’s Naneum Ridge to Columbia River Recreation and Access Plan.
DNR spokesperson Kenny Ocker said it’s unclear exactly when trailheads and developed recreation areas will be built to promote public access to Naneum Ridge’s trails. But eventually easier access should be available for nonmotorized use between Coleman and Cook creeks, Crawford said.
She praised DNR southeast region recreation manager Mike Williams for making it easy to work in partnership with the agency and align with its plans for protecting wildlife habitat and restoring the forest. The DNR’s plan calls for the construction of a trailhead and later a campground in the Naneum Ridge State Forest.
“We initially laid out how in a perfect world, where would all of your trails go?” Crawford said. “Because they wanted to look at the locations, make sure there’s no cultural resources there.”
The Kittitas chapter of Evergreen raised $4,000 for initial design work in 2018, as well as scoping and flagging fees. Construction began a year later when Evergreen utilized $9,000 from its portion of funds for the state’s Give Big campaign, and the group’s continued to pay for all the work through private fundraising, including another $15,000 from the 2022 Give Big Campaign.
Sweeney spent three days trail building on his own, following a topographical map to determine the best routes for uphill trails with a 2-3 percent grade and much steeper trails built for downhill use. He joined Crawford to flag the trails so volunteers could help scrape off the top layer to get down to mineral soil, sometimes covering logs, rocks and other features bikers can ride over.
“I really like the views,” Crawford said. “Up on top of the ridge you can see Mt. Rainier and Mt. Adams, so that’s pretty stunning.”
She believes a similar project could work in the DNR’s Ahtanum State Forest, 76,000 acres of public land southwest of Yakima. The DNR’s 2010 recreation plan for the Ahtanum called for designated non-motorized trail systems in the Sedge Ridge and North Fork areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.