Cecilia and Eric Vogt built a retirement cabin near Lyle, overlooking the Columbia River and enlisted a metalwork artist to make a welcome sign, deciding on sturgeon “because it is an ancient fish and important to the Columbia River Native Americans plus it is so cool looking!” Longtime Yakima residents remember Cecilia as executive director of the Yakima Area Greenway from 1992 to 2000, and instrumental in moving development of this path forward on many fronts in its formative years.
Sturgeons are an ancient group of fish, little changed since the Age of Dinosaurs — 66 to 240 million years ago. Before the Columbia River was blocked by numerous dams, they were abundant, along with the many millions of salmon that ascended the river each year to spawn. Today, only tiny populations of the historic numbers of both salmon and sturgeon survive in the Columbia River.
How to spot one: It has a distinctive shape with its dorsal fin set far back. However, this is a very challenging fish to observe in the wild as it usually inhabits deeper parts of rivers and murky estuaries. This is the largest freshwater fish in North America, perhaps in the world. A century ago, they were up to 20 feet long and 1,500 pounds, nowadays 10 feet and 400 pounds is a big sturgeon.
These are very unique fish, without scales. Instead, rows of bony plates (scutes) cover their sandpaper-like skin from gills to tail. With a sharklike tail, they also share a cartilaginous skeleton, as do sharks, also of ancient lineage.
When and where to look: White sturgeon occur in major rivers and estuaries along the Pacific coast from southern Alaska south to Baja California. They have become rare over their entire range, indeed endangered almost everywhere. Restoration efforts are ongoing in parts of their former range.
Chow time: The sturgeon spends its time slowly working the muddy floor of a slow-moving river or estuary. Its taste buds are on the outside of its mouth, unlike most other fish. Finding food in the often-murky waters is aided by smell and four spine-shaped barbels (feelers) under their snout. The food is sucked up by its toothless mouth. Worms, clams, snails, mussels, shrimp, small bony fishes and some plant matter is taken.
Home life: Slow growing, male sturgeon spawn beginning at about 15 years of age, females at 20, and only every four-to-eight years, in May or June. The female lays an incredible 650,000 to three million eggs in a communal broadcast spawning where multiple males may fertilize the same eggs. No further care is given to the eggs. The eggs hatch, depending on water temperature, between five and 25 days after fertilization.
Their yolk sac sustains the tiny larvae-like fish for a couple weeks, after which they begin feeding on insects and plankton. After approximately three weeks, the tiny larvae develop fins and scutes. These fry are very vulnerable to predators and perhaps less than 0.1% survive their first year. By year 10, they reach three feet in length and 20 pounds, by year 20, five feet long and 70 pounds, by year 35, seven feet and 225 pounds.
The steep decline of sturgeon populations on the Pacific coast began in the late 1800s, when commercial fisheries began to fill the high demand for sturgeon eggs (caviar) and smoked fillets. This fishery collapsed by the early 1900s. Along with overfishing, habitat destruction, especially dams (which close off spawning grounds), and pollution have contributed to the decline of sturgeon.
Conservation efforts of sturgeon have improved the outlook for this species. One example of these efforts is a very substantial sturgeon-rearing facility near Toppenish, a Yakama Nation and Grant County PUD project. Many thousands of immature sturgeon have been released into the Wanapum and Priest Rapids pools and the nearby Columbia River over the past 10 years, bringing much hope for this endangered fish.
• Wildlife Moment, focusing on native wildlife, typically runs in Outdoors on the first Thursday of the month, with the cooperation of the Yakima Valley Aububon Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.