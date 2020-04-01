YAKIMA, Wash. As a teenager starting down the road to identifying birds, I found swallow identification very challenging. These little guys are so flitty you can’t get a decent look! With perseverance, I got onto the field marks of the various swallows, but it was a tough slog. The violet-green swallow would seem to be super obvious except they often fly very high in the sky, making features on a creature only 5 1/4 inches long difficult to discern.
When and Where to look: Violet-green swallows are one of the very first insect-eating birds from Mexico to migrate north in spring to the Yakima area. Vanguards can appear on warm days in late February, and March brings many more. Usually they are first noted along the Yakima River, an area where insects are concentrated early in spring. As the weather warms by early April look for these birds around large, old buildings in Yakima, around high cliffs such as the Yakima River Canyon or Oak Creek, and over meadows in the mountain forests.
How to spot one: If you’re lucky to get a good view of a male, this swallow is an easy call. Note the violet color on the tail and lower rump, and the large swath of bright green on its wings and back. Females and young birds are much duller, even grayish. There are other distinctive traits. Note how the white cheek “wraps around the eye,” unique for swallows. Also, note a white patch on the side of its tail that almost wraps around to its back as in a “saddle,” a feature not shared by the other swallows. This field mark is discernible in flight, too. In the early morning, or during bad weather, they often fly low over water, allowing close looks. Tree swallow, another of the early spring insectivores, is the main species that causes confusion. The male in this species has metallic blue upper parts, no wrap around eye patch and the white “saddle” is not present. It is more tied to habitats with water and its call notes are also different.
Chow time: Flying insects of many sorts.
Home life: The nest is in a cavity or crevice, either in an old woodpecker hole, a natural hollow in a tree, a crevice in a cliff, or a large crevice in an old building. The actual nest, built mostly by the female, is a cup of twigs and roots lined with grass and feathers. She lays four to five eggs and incubates these for about 12-17 days. Both parents bring food to the nestlings, which leave the nest a little after three weeks of age. The parents continue to bring food to the young for at least several more weeks. Once independent, the birds join others of their kind and other swallows and begin their long migration south, often lingering at good feeding locations such as insect-rich meadows. At such times, hundreds can be seen perched on utility wires. Since this species breeds as far north as western Alaska and the breeding cycle of those populations is much later than Yakima birds, these swallows are still migrating south as cool fall weather is coming here, even as late as the end of September or the first week of October. While small numbers winter in warmer parts of coastal southern California, most go well south into Mexico as far as northern Central America.
