While birding brushy thickets in Yakima from fall through early spring you may see a large sparrow that doesn’t seem to have any standout field marks. If your bird has a small splotch of golden on its forehead, it is a golden-crowned sparrow, a winter visitor to south central Washington from its nesting grounds in Canada and Alaska. On warm winter days it may occasionally sing a bit — a sad, whistled “oh-dear-me.” Otherwise, this sparrow is pretty unobtrusive and keeps in the undergrowth.
Where and when to look: Look for the golden-crowned sparrow in dense tangles of brush in riparian habitats. A very good site in Yakima is the feeding station in the Yakima Area Arboretum. Here, one may relax on a log or chair and peer through louvers at a variety of sparrows, house finches, black-capped chickadees, and California quail. Another reliable area is the Popoff Trail along the south Yakima Greenway. In spring, all depart north to their nesting grounds in stunted vegetation near tree line in the mountains. Since the deep winter snowpack in this habitat melts late in spring, this sparrow is late in returning to these subalpine thickets, hence the sparrow may linger in Yakima until May.
How to spot one: The golden-
crowned is the only sparrow in this area with a golden spot on its crown, just above its bill. However, this spot can be dull and tough to see in winter. By late April or early May, this species molts into its breeding plumage and becomes much easier to identify, sporting a very bright golden spot on its fore-crown bordered by bold black stripes.
Chow time: Seeds form the bulk of the diet from fall through winter. Young birds are probably fed primarily insects and adults seek this protein source in summer, too.
Home life: To attract a female and announce its territory, the male sings its melancholy song from the tallest perch in its stunted timberline habitat. The nest, probably built by the female, is on the ground at the base of a dense fir, spruce, or perhaps willow. It is a well-hidden, bulky cup of various types of vegetation, lined with fine grasses. She lays three to five eggs and incubates these for about 10-12 days. Both parents bring food to the nestlings, at first mostly insect fare. The young leave the nest after a little more than 10 days. Once independent, the golden-crowned sparrow migrates south, the majority to mostly snow-free zones west of the Cascades and Sierra Nevada Mountains from Vancouver, B.C., south to about San Diego, Calif.
The numbers of wintering golden-crowned sparrows in the Yakima Valley may be unusually high for an area that regularly gets winter snow. The Yakima Valley Audubon Society has received a grant to determine if there is a pattern of these birds returning to the same area winter after winter. At the Yakima Area Arboretum, a local biologist is banding this species with a silver leg band with a number, and two other colored bands. This pattern should be easy to see. Visiting birders to the arboretum are urged to report banded birds seen as well. There will be a sign at the arboretum viewing blind showing how to identify this sparrow and how to report the order and colors of the bands. Think of being the bird, as you report the order on the bird’s right and left legs. It will go something like: right-red over silver and left-yellow. The sign will tell you how to report your sightings.