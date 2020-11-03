Prior to the 1970s, the boreal owl was known to breed from Alaska east across all of Canada, but not south of central British Columbia. Researchers then documented it in high elevation spruce and fir forests in Colorado.
Initially, the Rocky Mountain population was described as a "Pleistocene relict," meaning as Ice Age glaciers rendered much of Alaska and Canada unfit for these birds, boreal owls sought refuge in high elevation forests far to the south of their normal haunts. Since the mid-1980s further investigations in high mountains revealed this species occurred southwards towards the Washington state line, including birds just a few miles north of the border.
A few years later I was in the Okanogan National Forest just south of the border and detected a boreal owl. This prompted me to query the forest service about their knowledge of this little-known species under their management. An Okanogan biologist replied they had no information on this bird but wanted to know more and asked if I would like to help.
We initiated a nest box project which documented the first nesting of this species in Washington in 1991. With more research, we now know this forest owl occurs south to about Bend in Oregon in suitable habitat, as well the Blue Mountains, and also in the Rocky Mountains of Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming.
Boreal Owls also occur all across northern Eurasia, from Scandinavia east to Siberia. In the Eastern Hemisphere, they are known as Tengmalm's Owl.
How to spot one: Boreal owls are almost always first detected by their calls. In early spring, they call their mating song, monotonous tooting notes very similar to the sounds made by a winnowing snipe. In fall, birds frequently utter a piercing "skieuw," a startling and distinctive call. Indeed, fall is the easiest season to search for this normally reclusive denizen of the subalpine forests. If one is lucky enough to catch a glimpse of this secretive bird, note the head is "earless," and the feathers lining its face are blackish, unlike brown in its relative, the lower elevation northern saw-whet owl.
When and where to look: These owls are residents in high elevation forests generally east of the snowiest parts of the high Cascade crest. A notable exception is Sunrise on Mt. Rainier. Though west of the crest, this area is in the lee of Mt. Rainier and therefore receives much less snow than the nearby west slopes of the mountain. Near Yakima, upper parts of both the Middle and North Fork Ahtanum are proven sites.
Chow time: Small mammals such as voles, mice, chipmunks, shrews, and pocket gophers make up its main fare. It also takes a few small birds and large insects.
Home life: In late winter the male begins his singing bouts to attract a female and defend a territory. Once paired, they seek a cavity to nest in, most commonly an old woodpecker hole. The female lays three to five eggs and incubates these for 25-31 days. Once hatched, the female stays with the young most of the time with the male bringing food. After about three weeks, both parents hunt and bring food to the young until they leave the nest at about a month of age.
In many forests of the American West, boreal owls are vanishing due to prolonged drought, which has led to beetle infestations, followed inevitably by huge fires. Indeed, every nest box erected by us in the Okanogan National Forest in 1990, and the forest in which these were placed, are now a sea of burnt snags.
This is the result of a number of landscape-level fires (including the infamous Thirtymile Fire which tragically killed young Yakima firefighters). This storyline is being replayed across countless other high elevation forests within the range of boreal owls in the American West. It is no exaggeration to state the subalpine spruce-fir forest upon which this species depends is being eliminated across vast swaths of their former range south of Canada.
• Wildlife Moment, focusing on native wildlife, typically runs in Outdoors on the first Thursday of the month, with the cooperation of the Yakima Valley Aububon Society.