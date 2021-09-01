September is a big month for migratory birds. Several hundred species in Washington are heading either south or downslope to escape the impending harsh winter conditions.
The very familiar barn swallow, known virtually across our continent, is just one of the myriads of bird species literally fleeing months of freezing temperatures, snow, and ice when insects, its mainstay, become impossible to find. This lovely insectivore undertakes a remarkable journey of thousands of miles, many en route to South America for the winter, then returns in April!
To put this remarkable feat another way, if you hopped in a jet aircraft and headed southeast from Yakima, you would need to fly at least six hours to reach the northernmost areas in west-central Mexico where barn swallows normally winter. Another four hours aloft would bring you to the heart of South America where many more of this species winter.
Remarkable! Elsewhere in the northern hemisphere, barn swallows are common across Europe and Asia, those populations wintering warm regions of Africa, southern Asia, and even northern Australia.
How to spot one: Barn swallows are readily told by their long, forked tails. This trait is less in juvenile birds just out of the nest, but still discernible. They are the only swallow sporting quite bright orange on their underparts, though a faded buff color in juveniles. Their twittering calls are also distinctive.
When and where to look: Through the breeding season barn swallows are common birds around pastures, marshes, sloughs, mountain meadows, and other rural habitats. In migration they can be common along the Yakima River or over other lakes and ponds at low elevations. At times, especially in early morning when insects are still scarce, you might encounter several hundred perched on utility wires.
Chow time: Almost exclusively flying insects of many sorts, rarely nibbling on fruits or seeds. In really bad weather, they may feed on insects on the ground.
Home life: Before humans and their buildings, this species chose cliffs or shallow caves for nesting. Nowadays, it is unusual to find a barn swallow nest site that is not man-made, having chosen humans as very close neighbors.
Look for nests on sides of buildings, under eaves or porches, or under bridges or culverts. Both sexes build the nest, a cup of mud mixed with grasses, moss, and rootlets, lined with feathers. The female lays four-five eggs.
Both sexes incubate these for 13-18 days, as do they help in feeding the young, which fledge about three weeks after hatching. Often two or three broods are raised in climates offering enough insects.
Barn swallows are a bellwether species. Declining populations in cities such as Seattle and elsewhere may reflect crashes in insect populations, a phenomenon only recently making headlines. Numbers of this species and other insectivores are being closely monitored by biologists to better understand and possibly avert global declines in thousands of other bird species.
• Wildlife Moment, focusing on native wildlife, typically runs in Outdoors on the first Thursday of the month, with the cooperation of the Yakima Valley Aububon Society.