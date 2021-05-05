In April and early May, virtually every clump of trees in the Yakima area resounds with the loud "chip" call of the "Audubon's" warbler. Technically, it's a yellow-rumped warbler of the Audubon's race, the type that resides west of the Rocky Mountains.
East of the Rockies and in the far north, one finds the "Myrtle" yellow-rumped warbler, which is quite similar except for its white throat. Yellow-rumps are perhaps the most familiar of North America's 57 species of wood warblers.
They are a group birders eagerly seek out, particularly in spring when they are in their most striking breeding plumage. Most eat mainly insects, so many perform long-distance migrations, journeying south to the tropics as far as South America for the northern winter.
Then they return north in spring, some species migrating to northern Alaska and Canada, to take advantage of the seasonal explosion in insect numbers in northern latitudes. The bird species that perform long-distance flights to the tropics are known as Neotropical migrants. Roughly 40% of Yakima County's 325 bird species undertake this arduous and dangerous migration twice a year, including most warblers, flycatchers, vireos, and a host of others.
How to spot one: In spring, the male of this brightly colored bird, about the size of a sparrow, is quite distinctive. The female and young birds lack the colorful patterns of the male and are overall light brown on their upperparts, dull white below. All plumages sport a bright yellow patch on their back at the base of the tail, hence "butter butt." Look hard in this photo. The "butter butt" is visible but much easier to see when the bird flits around. They call very frequently, an easily learned sharp note. However, their song doesn't match their beauty, a simple trill without much pattern.
When and where to look: Common in spring migration throughout low elevations in south-central Washington, all depart by mid-May to nest in conifer forests virtually all across the American West. Nesting locations nearby include pine and fir forests in the Wenas, along both the White and Chinook Pass Highways, except for the densest and most snowy zones. In fall they are abundant everywhere along the Cascade east slopes, including up to tree line as a migrant. Some spend the winter at low elevations in the Yakima area, but most migrate south as far as the highlands of northern Central America.
Chow time: Small insects and fruits. Insects make up the bulk of their diet during the spring and summer months. Fruits such as small berries and apples are important in winter when bugs are scarce or absent.
Home life: Nests well up in trees, often on a horizontal branch. The female makes the nest, an open cup composed of twigs, fibers, roots, bark fibers, and weeds, lined with hair and feathers. The usual clutch of four to five eggs is incubated by the female for 12-14 days. Both parents feed the young which leave the nest after only 11-13 days.