What’s in a name?
Sapsuckers are woodpeckers that do indeed suck sap. These birds have the peculiar habit of drilling tiny holes into the inner bark of a tree trunk, in neatly spaced rows.
The birds return to the “wells” to feed on the energy-rich sap that oozes from the holes. They also feed on insects attracted to the sap. After the sapsucker departs, the pattern of wells persists for years and is lasting evidence of the sapsuckers’ work.
Where and when to look: The red-naped sapsucker is a species found in the interior of the west, from the east slopes of the Cascades east to the Rocky Mountains. Aspen copses and riparian woodlands are its favored haunts. The best sites close to Yakima are along Wenas, Ahtanum or Cowiche creeks. It is present only in the warm months, from April through early September. Look for this sapsucker at low to middle elevations along these streams.
How to spot one: The red-naped sapsucker is very similar to the yellow-bellied sapsucker. Until recent decades, it was thought to be merely a western subspecies of the yellow-bellied sapsucker, whose breeding range spans boreal and mixed forests from Alaska east across Canada. A key difference is the male has a small patch of red on its nape, the area on the back of the bird’s head. Females lack this patch but otherwise are similar to the male. Red-breasted sapsucker is another closely related species, found west of the Cascades/Sierra Nevada divide. They are very closely related, leading to mixed-species pairs and hybrids, which occurs west of Yakima towards the Cascade crest.
Chow time: A wide variety of insects and their larvae are favored in the warm months. In colder months, when insects are scarce, tree sap and the cambium layer of trees is more important.
Home life: To attract a female and announce its territory, the male issues an excited cat-like call while energetically tapping on a dead trunk, which is known as drumming. In woodpeckers, drumming replaces singing. Unlike most woodpeckers, whose drumming is a regular pattern, sapsuckers tap out an irregular pattern likened to Morse code. The nest is a cavity, excavated by both sexes in a weak or dead tree with soft heart wood. The female lays five to six eggs, which both sexes incubate for about 11 to 14 days. They both bring food to the nestlings; mostly insects. The young leave the nest after about three and a half weeks. Once fledged the parents show the youngsters the sapsucking technique and continue to feed them for up to two more weeks. In September, these birds migrate south to snow-free zones, primarily in riparian habitat but also in orchards and gardens, from southern California east to west Texas and south into Mexico.
Sapsuckers are so important in the ecology of the forest ecosystem that they are called a “keystone species,” meaning the loss of sapsuckers would mean fewer numbers and species of other forest creatures. They perform two vital functions. The first is they excavate nest cavities that are used in subsequent years by other birds such as nuthatches or mammals such as chipmunks that do not make their own cavity. Secondly, the sap issuing from wells attracts many insects. The insects caught in the sap attract birds, especially hummingbirds, which regularly visit wells to glean these trapped bugs. Keeping this species and other woodpeckers common in our Cascade forests again drills home the importance of retaining dead and dying trees.