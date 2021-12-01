Last August, Eric Heisey, of Granger, stopped in Manning Provincial Park, which lies in southernmost British Columbia along the Washington border. In this park, well-known to hikers as the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail, Eric was incredibly fortunate to come across a lynx, a cat occurring all across forested Canada. Eric, too, was able to capture a photo of this beautiful predator.
How to spot one: Lynx are bob-tailed cats weighing up to about 35 pounds and just slightly larger than bobcats, its southern relative. Both have short, stubby tails. The end of the tail of the lynx is black all around, whereas the bobcat’s is black only on top at its tip. The lynx has very long ear tufts; those on the bobcat are inconspicuous. Lynx are overall grayish, bobcats more brownish. The feet of lynx are outsized; those of bobcats, smaller.
When and where to look: Lynx extend south from Canada in Washington in the Cascades to north of Snoqualmie Pass and in the mountains of Washington’s northeast corner. They also occur in the Rocky Mountains of Montana, Idaho, south to the Blue Mountains, and a very few into mountains of interior Oregon. Their favored haunts are higher elevation forests where the snow lies deep in winter. In the North Cascades, a good site is the high-elevation “Meadows’ region, accessed by forest roads west of Omak.
Chow time: Snowshoe hares are its favored prey, which the lynx is superbly adapted to hunting. Its “snowshoe-sized” feet enable it to effectively chase its prey even in deep snow. The interior forests where lynx range experience periodic fires. Hare populations rise in the initial years after a fire, when the forest is chock full of fresh growth and lodgepole pine seedlings, optimum food resources for snowshoe hares. During this phase of forest regrowth, the rise in hare numbers is followed by those of lynx. As the forest matures, hare numbers decline, again followed by those of lynx. The cyclic nature of hare and lynx numbers is a well-known phenomenon in northern (boreal) ecosystems. During low ebbs in the hare numbers, rodents and birds become more important in the lynx diet.
Home life: Lynx are solitary for much of the year, coming together to mate in late winter or early spring. The female seeks a den in a hollowed log or under roots to give birth and raise the kittens. The gestation period is about nine weeks, the usual two kittens born in late spring. The kittens are little gray balls of fur, their eyes closed until about 12 days of age. They soon become as playful as those of their domestic cousins.
Despite my numerous trips in good lynx habitat in both Canada and northeast Washington, I’ve not had Eric’s remarkable good luck to chance upon this near-mythical denizen of the boreal north. Another couple I know from Seattle, chanced upon a lynx with an ear tag a month ago near Hart's Pass in the North Cascades, close to Manning Park. This animal was tagged in 2010, one of about a half dozen lynx captured during US Forest Service research on this cat, in hopes the study might aid in conserving this rare predator.
• Wildlife Moment, focusing on native wildlife, typically runs in Outdoors on the first Thursday of the month, with the cooperation of the Yakima Valley Aububon Society.
