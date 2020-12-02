Local birders very occasionally blunder upon the winter roost of a group of long-eared owls. These are often in dense conifer trees or, occasionally, in dense orchards. Overall, though, this owl is not well known as it calls less than many other species of owls and tends to keep hidden in dense vegetation.
How to spot one: At first glance, the long-eared owl might be mistaken for a great horned owl. Both have "ears," actually tufts of feathers on the top of their heads. The long-ear's face, however, sports orange patches on its sides, unlike the great horned owl. The long-ear is also smaller and more slender in shape. In flight, the long-eared owl flies very buoyantly with deep, floppy wing beats and features conspicuous buff patches on its outer wing. The great horned owl flies with swift, powerful wing beats and is a uniform gray-brown upper wing.
When and where to look: This owl occupies different habitats seasonally. From November through March, look for long-ears in their communal winter roosts, in woodland where rodents are plentiful. In the 1980s when I resided on an orchard, I was astounded to count 24 owls in one part of a pear orchard in February, an unusually high number.
Evidently, there was an abundant population of voles and other rodents in this orchard! As winter ends, the owls disperse to their nesting habitat. Around Yakima, these sites are typically dense stringers of riparian vegetation in drainages, especially those adjacent to open shrub-steppe. At higher elevations, meadows in the lower mountains are attractive. Thickets in the nearby wildlife areas such as the Wenas and LT Murray Wildlife Areas are favored sites.
Chow time: Small mammals such as voles, mice, chipmunks, shrews, and pocket gophers make up its main fare. It also is known to take a few small birds, lizards, snakes, and even bats.
Home life: In late winter the male begins calling to a prospective mate with a low-pitched, moaning hoot, Wooooo! Less commonly, he'll utter screams likened to an angry cat, thoroughly spooky if you happen to be close by. He will also perform a flight display to the female by flying around the nest area with exaggerated, deep wing beats, sometimes clapping his wings loudly under his body. Once paired, they seek an abandoned nest of a hawk or magpie (owls do not build their own nests). The female lays two to nine eggs, usually four to six. The female incubates these for 25-27 days.
Once hatched, the female stays with the young most of the time with the male bringing food for the first two weeks. Thereafter, both parents hunt and bring food to the young. The growing young leave the nest after about three weeks of age and clamber onto nearby branches. After about five weeks, they take their first flight. The parents may bring food until the young are about 11 weeks of age.
Many of south-central Washington's long-eared owl nesting drainages were severely impacted by the recent Evans Canyon Fire in the Wenas Creek region. Though quick to revegetate, these draws will require probably 10 years or more to grow back and be attractive once again to long-eared owls and many other species of wildlife.
• Wildlife Moment, focusing on native wildlife, typically runs in Outdoors on the first Thursday of the month, with the cooperation of the Yakima Valley Aububon Society.