While visiting Olympic National Park, we were stopped near the Elwha River and a ruffed grouse sauntered up to us, seemingly odd behavior.
The bird's weird actions continued as it came up to our boots and started pecking at the metal grommets, then pulling on the laces and undoing the knot! This grouse, normally flushing when humans approach too closely, showed absolutely no fear of us two-legged creatures, acting as if it were a tame barnyard chicken.
Its tameness might have been explained by the fact hunting is not allowed in national parks, or because we were right smack in the middle of its territory. This grouse is known to "attack" people when its territory is entered.
How to spot one: Ruffed grouse are a little smaller than a chicken, sporting a pointed crest on their head, with lots of rufous (reddish) , interrupted by black barring. Their tail is usually rufous with a distinct wide black band near the end, especially noticeable if you see it flush and fly off. Grayer birds occur outside the humid Pacific Northwest and in the far north of their range, which spans North America from Alaska east to Newfoundland, south to the southern Appalachian Mountains in the east, and northern California on the coast in the west and Utah in the Rocky Mountains.
When and where to look: In south-central Washington, it is a resident in the Cascades west of Yakima, particularly in dense streamside riparian vegetation. It is most common at lower elevations but does range upwards to about 4,500 feet elevation. It is rare or absent in the Yakima Valley nowadays but probably occurred before widespread settlement and destruction of riparian habitat.
You are much more likely to hear this grouse than see one. In the spring males perform a mating display called "drumming," by perching on a horizontal log or boulder in dense vegetation, with its neck ruff puffed out and, with slowly accelerating wing beats, creating a percussive (not a vocalization) sound, an extremely low-pitched, wump ... wump ... wump ... wumpwumpbababa. If you are close to the performer, it can be felt as much as heard.
Ordinarily, they keep hidden in dense vegetation. Ruffed grouse are perhaps easiest to see in fall when they appear on quiet gravel roads near streamsides or other wet patches in the mountains. For some reason, these birds may be seeking more grit in their crops in the fall than during other seasons to aid in digestion of their seed-based diet.
Chow time: An omnivorous bird, grouse eat buds, leaves, flowers, seeds, and berries. The young, like chickens, prefer insects at first. In the far north, these grouse eat mostly buds (especially aspen and willows) in the winter because plants on the forest floor are usually covered by snow.
Home life: The drumming display attracts females. After mating the male takes no further role in parenting and he will often mate with other females. Having mated, the female makes a nest in dense vegetation, creating a depression and lining it with fine plant material. She lays eight to 12, occasionally 15 eggs and incubates these for 22-24 days.
Once hatched, the precocial young are able to follow their mother very soon afterwards. She leads the young to insect-rich areas in the forest undergrowth. The young can make short flights after only a week or two and are mostly full-grown by one month.
• Wildlife Moment, focusing on native wildlife, typically runs in Outdoors on the first Thursday of the month, with the cooperation of the Yakima Valley Aububon Society.