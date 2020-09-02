Nowhere else in North America are there more species of woodpeckers than along the nearby east slopes of the Cascade Mountains to the west of Yakima. An impressive 12 resident species, with an additional rare visitor from the east, are documented. The hairy woodpecker is the commonest of this area’s forest woodpeckers and perhaps the most general in its habitat requirements. It is also the easiest to find on account of its frequent and loud calls.
How to spot one: Perusing your field guide, you’ll note the downy and hairy woodpecker appear both virtually identical in color and pattern, both being basically white below and black above, with a prominent white stripe down their backs along with a sprinkling of white spots on their wings. Their bills are different, though. The bill of the larger hairy woodpecker is longer and stouter. Their calls are different also, those of the hairy being louder and more strident.
Note the undersides of the bird in the photo is bright white. Of interest, this is the norm for individuals east of the Cascades. West of the Cascades, in the frequently cloud-draped coastal environment, the hairy woodpecker is a light gray on its belly and breast. The same is true of the downy woodpecker, white east of the Cascades, a light gray on the westside. Perhaps grayer under parts in cloudier climes is an evolutionary adaptation, rendering the bird less conspicuous in an overall gloomy light.
When and where to look: Year-round in the Cascades west of Yakima in all forest zones from the ponderosa pine up to the subalpine. Some may wander down in elevation in winter, even to Yakima River valley cottonwoods.
Chow time: Mostly insects, focusing on larvae of wood-boring beetles, as seen in Denny’s photo. Often seen in burned forests with other species of woodpeckers, where populations of beetles explode in the dead and dying trees. It also takes ants, and caterpillars. Occasionally this woodpecker varies its diet by adding fruits, nuts, and seeds.
Home life: The nest is typically in a cavity in a snag (once again illustrating the importance of standing dead trees in the forest) or trees weakened by disease. The cavity is excavated by both sexes. Four eggs is the usual clutch, incubated by both sexes for about 14 days. Apparently the male incubates mostly at night, the female during the day. Once hatched, both parents bring food to the young. The young leave the nest after about one month and the parent birds continue to feed them for a period thereafter.