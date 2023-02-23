White Pass plans to hold its inaugural Dick Kendall Memorial Race this Saturday on its nordic trails on the north side of U.S. Highway 12.
More than 60 people had signed up as of Thursday night for the 5K and 10K, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Participants should unload at the chain-up area on the north side of the highway and then travel along the Pacific Crest trail to the start/finish area on the Corral Loop near its intersection with the Deer Creek loop.
Parking is available on the north side of Highway 12. No entry fee is required and registration at skiwhitepass.com closes Friday at 11 a.m.
Following the open race, the White Pass Nordic team will host a series of races featuring youth athletes from across the state. The 5K for U16-U18 starts at noon, followed by a 2K for U12-U14 at 12:45 p.m., a 1K for U8-U10 at 1:15 p.m. and a .3K for younger skiers at 1:45 p.m.
