White Pass general manager Kevin McCarthy plans to step down and make way for his successor after 36 years at the independent ski area.
Rikki Cooper, 36, will officially take over on July 1, replacing the man who became GM at the age of 26. He started his White Pass career as a race club coach, ski patroller, instructor and anything else needed for the 1976-77 season.
McCarthy later became the Food and Beverage manager and then worked in all aspects of the operation under general manager Nelson Bennett. He’s one of two men McCarthy credits for his success, the other being longtime manager Dave “Spike” Mahre.
“Nelson gave me the chance and Dave supported me from day 1,” McCarthy said in a release. “No, we didn’t always agree, but that is probably why we were successful.”
McCarthy will stay at White Pass to support Cooper, who lives in Yakima and became a member of the White Pass ski racing team at age 11. She started working as a professional patroller and became a year-round employee when she took over as the controller in 2009.