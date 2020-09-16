White Pass and other Washington ski areas recognize changes will be needed for a safe, successful season this winter.
A detailed plan for how to protect skiers and snowboarders from COVID-19 should be available soon. In the meantime, White Pass spokesperson Kathleen Goyette said they’re communicating frequently with health officials as well as other ski resorts throughout Washington and even looking to Australia and New Zealand to help determine the best safety protocols.
“We just want to make sure that people feel comfortable knowing that we understand that this is a season like we’ve never had before,” Goyette said. “Our goal is to work as closely with government officials as we can to make sure we comply.”
Many visitors already cover their face from the cold, so Goyette expects compliance with mask guidelines in lift lines and any indoor area won’t be a problem. She said some southern hemisphere resorts have already seen excellent cooperation from guests.
Both High Camp lodge and the base will be required to follow the same rules as any other restaurant in Washington. Goyette noted White Pass will need specific guidance from the state, since it’s in both Lewis and Yakima counties.
She expects to see more people bringing their lunch and eating in the parking lot. White Pass may also try to open up more outdoor seating for food and drinks.
Those who travel to White Pass in groups will be asked to stick together on lifts. Pacific Northwest Area Ski Association president Jordan Elliott said anyone who prefers to ride a lift alone will be allowed to do so.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall in Yakima County, Goyette said season pass sales are rising quickly since the start of September. The resort extended its annual spring pass sale through September 30, offering a pass for $555, almost $350 less than the regular rate.
A special assurance policy will give season passholders credit towards the 2021-22 season should White Pass be unable to open for at least 80 days, including a free season pass if the mountain can’t open at all this winter. That credit amount would depend on how much the resort is open, but White Pass will not be able to offer refunds.
“We’re so fortunate our passholders understand what it takes to run and maintain the mountain,” Goyette said. “It’s a much better scenario for us if people decide to spend that money. We have to use that money to maintain the area.”
Of course, she’s hopeful a comprehensive plan with strong compliance from visitors will keep White Pass running smoothly. Elliott said it will be critical to plan ahead and understand what’s expected before departing for any ski resort this winter.
“We really hope that guests are responsible and and there’s some responsibility that they’re going to have to take, too,” Elliott said. “Don’t be the reason that we have to end the season.”