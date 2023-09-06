Music and Monarchs set for Sept. 24
The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy announced plans for its annual Music and Monarchs event at Cowiche Creek Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 2-5 p.m.
The family-friendly event will feature musical guests Blake Noble with Kaylee Jorene and Thunder Honey to celebrate the life of the western monarch butterfly. It’s unknown at this time whether enough butterflies will be found for a release, but kids art activities will be available, as well as native plans, flower bouquests from Cowiche Canyon Blooms, ice cream from Scrumptious Dough and butterfly-themed t-shirts sold by CCC.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at cowichecanyon.org. Kids 12 and under get in free with an adult.
Bird alert
Attracting birds to your yard and garden can afford you a way to connect with nature, even when it’s 100 degrees in the summer or 10 degrees below zero in the winter. By providing food and shelter, you’re also playing an important role in helping birds survive at a time when many bird populations are in decline.
A Konnowac Pass resident, who has put in a lot of time and effort over the years to maintain a yard that is attractive to birds, spent an hour observing over 25 species of birds enjoying the habitat she had provided. She was rewarded with good looks at a rare visitor from the east, a Tennessee warbler, a tiny, greenish warbler that breeds in the boreal forest and winters in Central and South America. This is possibly a first for Yakima County.
Highlights of other birds seen included 25 California quail, Eurasian collared-dove, mourning dove, Vaux’s swift, both black-chinned and Anna’s hummingbird, spotted sandpiper, red-tailed hawk, Say’s phoebe, the ubiquitous black-billed magpie, common raven, over 100 violet-green swallow, barn swallow, red-breasted nuthatch, American goldfinch, white-crowned sparrow, savannah sparrow, western meadowlark and both red-winged and Brewer’s blackbird.
There are a number of ways to enhance your yard with both natural features (e.g. plants or ponds) and man-made additions such as bird feeders and baths. The more options and variety you provide, the better diversity of birds you’ll attract to the yard!
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. All paces are welcome.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom from 7-9 p.m. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of U.S. 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike 7 miles with 1,300 feet of elevation gain to Fife’s Ridge West off of State Route 410 along Crater Trail 954 from Road 830. A possible turnaround overlook or lunch spot is at two miles, followed by a ghost forest at 2.7 miles from the 2017 Norse Peak Fire and a Fife’s Crater overlook at 3.4 miles. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will hike 5 miles with 1,300 feet of elevation gain to Cortright Point near White Pass. The first mile is a constant uphill hike, followed by a relatively easy walk until the final scramble to the summit, which features views of Mt. Rainier on a clear day. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
