Uplands trails reopened
The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy opened its Uplands trails back up Tuesday after another closure due to mud.
The trails at Snow Mountain Ranch and Rocky Top remain closed as staff assesses their status this week. Trail users are asked to turn back if they run into any muddy sections of trails and if absolutely necessary, to go straight through the mud rather than around it to avoid widening the trail and killing plants.
Woodpeckers highlight Arboretum program
Avid birder Denny Grandstand will return to present “Woodpeckers Part 2: the Rest of the Story” at this month’s Yakima Valley Audubon Society program Thursday night at the Yakima Area Arboretum.
This follow-up to last year’s program, “My Woodpecker Big Year” will explore additional species of woodpeckers and their importance to Yakima County’s forested areas, and even some non-forested areas. Grandstrand will be presenting to the audience via Zoom at the Arboretum beginning at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) and the Zoom call for the program begins at 6:45 p.m.
For more information and to find the Zoom link, go to www.yakimaaudubon.org.
Bird alert
A huge flock of approximately 1000 snow geese, with 50 cackling geese and 50 Canada geese mixed in, was spotted hanging out at Byron Ponds north of the Grandview waste water treatment plant. Other waterfowl included gadwall, American wigeon, mallard, northern pintail, green-winged teal, and ring-necked duck.
Raptors observed include five northern harriers, a bald eagle, and a red-tailed hawk. Also present were belted kingfisher, northern flicker, American kestrel, black-billed magpie, common raven, American goldfinch, white-crowned sparrow, song sparrow and red-winged blackbird.
Even a small body of water can attract some interesting waterfowl. A small one-acre farm pond along Sheller Road west of Sunnyside contained 11 buffleheads, 22 common mergansers and three hooded mergansers. With their exaggerated crest and a bold black and white pattern with chestnut flanks, they are thought by many to be the most beautiful of all waterfowl.
Skiing is not the only attraction at the White Pass Nordic Center; birds also attract their share of people to the area. This week, despite the wind and snow, one bird enthusiast was able to spot Canada jay, common raven, red-breasted nuthatch and evening grosbeak in just 15 minutes.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun runs at 3:30 and 6 p.m. at the west side parking lot of Chesterley Park. The group will run along the Powerhouse Canal until the time change in March.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: Andy Stepniewski will present “Birds to Watch for on Hikes From Yakima” at The Cascadians’ general meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Meyer Auditorium at The Terraces at Summitview. The meeting will be preceded by a New Member Orientation in the building’s Village Café West room from 6-7 p.m.
ALSO THURSDAY: Our Planet Live In Concert, a digital program inspired by the Netflix original documentary series with music by Steven Prcie and co-narration on screen by David Attenborough and William Shatner will start at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets range from $20-$69 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the World Wildlife Federation’s nature education and awareness initiatives. For more information or to buy your tickets, go to capitoltheatre.org.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
TUESDAY: The Yakima Fly Fishers Association will host its free weekly fly tying classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Bible Church in Gleed. All materials are provided.
ALSO TUESDAY: The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy will host a Zoom presentation titled “The River’s Liver: Exploring the Hidden World of the Hyporheic Zone,” presented by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s Vanessa Garayburu-Caruso. It’s the second talk of the CCC’s Winter Talk series, produced in partnership with Yakima Valley College. It runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information and to register, go to www.cowichecanyon.org.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will ski or snowshoe 4-6 relatively flat miles along Maintenance Shed Road near White Pass. Call Peggy at 509-480-7614 for meeting time and place.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will ski and snowshoe six miles or more at a place to be determined in the Blewett Pass Area for their “Hike of the Month.” Meet at Chesterley Park parking lot at 8 a.m. or the Love’s Travel Stop in Ellensburg at 9 a.m. and come prepared with snowshoes, micro spikes or boots, depending on conditions. For more information, contact Ruth Ann, Phil or Lori.
