WDFW hydraulic advisory group
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting applications for a new Hydraulic Code Implementation Community Advisory Group.
Up to seven volunteers will be asked to advise staff on how to administer a state law known as the Hydraulic Code to ensure projects such as bulkheads, culverts and dock construction meet state standards for fish and shellfish protection. The group will also provide input to staff on implementation of the Hydraulic Project Approval permitting program.
Applications are due Feb. 24 and must be submitted in writing by email to theresa.nation@dfw.wa.gov or by mail to Theresa Nation, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504-322. For more information, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
Proposals sought for shrubsteppe initiative
Three state agencies are seeking project proposals to benefit wildlife affected by wildfire on private, tribal and public lands in Eastern Washington as part of the Washington Shrubsteppe Restoration and Resiliency Initiative.
The Legislature made new funding available following historic fires in 2020 that burned 600,000 acres of shrubsteppe habitat. Resources are available for projects that will help restore that habitat and rebuild needed fencing to wildlife-friendly standards.
Review of proposals will begin on Feb. 20 and continue on an ongoing basis until all available resources are allocated. For more information, visit wdfw.wa.gov or call WSRRI Shrubsteppe Restoration Coordinator Kurt Merg at 509-288-7067.
Button shoot
Brett Johanson broke a perfect 25 and John Auckland broke a 24 to win buttons in Week 6 the Yakima Valley Sportsmen Association’s W.K. Button Shoot on Sunday.
Stan Sheils broke a 23 to win the Senior Division and Super Senior Steve Simons did the same. Gina Crosswhite broke a 22 to earn the Ladies division button.
Bird alert
One of the attractions for birders at Fort Simcoe State Park is the abundance of the Lewis’s woodpecker, a beautiful rose, black and grey colored bird that can be found there year-round. One birder not only found the Lewis’s but also got a bonus when he spotted an acorn woodpecker. The clown faced acorn woodpecker prefers oak woodlands with high canopies with a relatively open understory such as you will find with the large stands of Garry oak at Ft. Simcoe. He also noted northern flicker, Steller’s jay, California scrub-jay, black-billed magpie, common raven, Bewick’s wren, American robin and dark-eyed junco.
Even though mostly frozen, the #1 and #2 I-82 Freeway Ponds attracted 63 Canada geese, two cackling geese and an impressive 26 trumpeter swans, our biggest native waterfowl, as well as American wigeon, common merganser, California quail, American coot, bald eagle, red-tailed hawk, belted kingfisher and yellow-rumped warbler.
A search of the Wenas BBQ Flats Horse Camp turned up some good montane species with common raven, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, white-breasted nuthatch and 10 pygmy nuthatches, a noisy, chattering, social species are tiny bundles of hyperactive energy that climb up and down the ponderosa pines, all found there.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun runs at 3:30 and 6 p.m. at the west side parking lot of Chesterley Park. The group will run along the Powerhouse Canal until the time change in March.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
SUNDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host the fourth race of its Winter Race series on a 5K course starting at Chesterley Park at 1 p.m.. Registration fees are $5 for club members and $10 for nonmembers. An awards ceremony and pizza party will follow.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom from 7-9 p.m. with the theme “Steps/Stairs.” Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe five mostly level miles at Halfway Flats. ski or snowshoe six miles with 400 feet of elevation gain at Halfway Flats at Wenatchee Ridge, an in and out tour with views out to the Stuart Range. Call Marian at 509-910-1077 or 509-248-3445, or Karen at 509-654-8379 for meeting time and place.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host a six-mile ski or snowshoe with 900 feet of elevation gain following the Pacific Crest Trail from White Pass into the William O. Douglas Wilderness, with a lunch stop at Sand Lake. Departure is at 830 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Dress in layers for the weather. Bring lunch and the 13 Essentials. Drivers don’t need a parking pass. Online signup is required at cascadians.org. Email Jenifer at ykma99@gmail.com or call Kathleen at 509-307-8618 with any questions.
