Trailhead ambassadors needed
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Washington Trails Association are looking for volunteers for a new ambassador program that includes sites near Ellensburg.
Applications are due Thursday for anyone interested in welcoming visitors to boat launches and trailheads and providing information about those areas. The program is scheduled to begin July 1 at six locations, including Yakima River water access sites, Teanaway Junction and Thorp, all in Kittitas County.
Ambassadors will be at trailheads every Saturday through Sept. 16. For more information and to apply, go to wta.org/get-involved/outreach/wdfw-ambassadors.
Bird alert
Mother Nature cooperated with the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy and Yakima Valley Audubon Society, bringing us a nice sunny morning with near-perfect temperatures as they joined together to lead a bird walk this past Sunday at Snow Mountain Ranch. The group was able to identify a total of 28 different species of birds on their 2.5-hour bird walk.
Highlights of the field trip included black-chinned hummingbird, northern harrier, yellow-breasted chat, Bullock’s oriole, black-headed grosbeak, lazuli bunting, and everyone enjoyed great close-up views of two young great horned owls, tucked into the shady crevice of a rock face.
Birders visiting the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday also enjoyed some excellent birding with a black-crowned night heron that was not shy and in full view in the willows, as well as a common night hawk, sleeping on the limb of one of the trees lining the parking lot at the visitor’s center. Both birds offered a great photo op.
Those birders wanting to tally a few of the harder-to-find night birds headed up Bethel Ridge Road and were rewarded with hearing the relatively baritone hoot of the tiny flammulated owl that allows it to impersonate a much larger owl species. And an evening on Bear Canyon Trail gave birders an earful as the calls of common poorwill and common nighthawks bounced of the canyon walls.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. All paces are welcome.
THURSDAY: Wilridge Vineyard will host its annual Wilridge Wine Run 5K on a cross country course through the vineyards, starting at 6 p.m. Registration is $45 and proceeds will support St. Jude Children's Hospital. For more information and to sign up, go to wilridgewinery.com/events.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike up to Iron Bear Peak on the Teanaway Ridge near Cle Elum. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
