Uplands closing at night
The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy announced Wednesday it would start closing the gate for its Uplands/Scenic parking lot from dusk to dawn, or about 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Cars left in the parking lot after the gates close will not be able to leave until the next morning. The Conservancy cited persistent after-hours activity for the change that will continue indefinitely and stated it has been working with local law enforcement and neighbors to address safety issues at trailheads.
WDFW announces furloughs
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife began weekly employee furloughs to alleviate some of the state’s budget woes, according to a release.
Most of the agency’s services, aside from public safety-related needs, will be unavailable July 10, 17 and 24, and additional furlough days are expected this fall. Nearly all state employees will be required by Gov. Jay Inslee to take eight hours of unpaid leave per week starting June 28 to combat a multi-billion-dollar budget shortfall stemming from closures and impacts related to COVID-19.
WDFW enforcement officers will remain on duty but much of department will be operating at 80% of its normal capacity through July. The department’s also identified $12.8 million in reductions to the Governor’s Office of Financial Management for this fiscal year and will initiate plans for future reductions.
Bird Alert
A Yakima couple took a walk along lower Little Rattlesnake Creek and saw and heard several veeries, a type of thrush that has a particularly beautiful song, in the riparian woods and brush there. There’s a nice trail there that might appeal to other birders wanting to get out and stretch their legs. They also saw or heard McGillivray’s warbler, yellow warbler, black-headed grosbeak, American robin, spotted towhee, warbling vireo, song sparrow, pacific-slope flycatcher, turkey vulture, cedar waxwing and Townsend’s solitaire, as well as chickadees and swallows.
One birder spent a week camping at Indian Creek with his grand-kids and as busy as they kept him he was able to see a few neat birds. While walking along Indian Creek he spotted a common merganser with her six babies feeding in the shallow backwaters of one of the coves. When they spotted him the little ones scampered to mom and crawled up on her back and she calmly toted them to safety. There seemed to be hermit thrushes everywhere and their ethereal, long flute-like notes could be heard wafting through the trees.
At Clear Lake he spotted bald eagles and osprey that appeared to be constantly trying to steal fish from each other and while the kids fished they were excited to watch an American dipper as scoured the shoreline within feet of where they sat.
