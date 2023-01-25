Audubon presents program on Madagascar
Yakima Valley native Eric Heisey, the regional editor for the journal North American Birds, will discuss his research in Madagascar at the Yakima Valley Audubon’s monthly meeting on Thursday.
His presentation, “Madagascar: Biodiversity in Peril” will focus on the island’s unique fauna and the threats they face in one of the five poorest countries in the world. Forests remain intact only where they have been nationally protected or where mountains are too steep for clearing, and countless native species have already gone extinct.
Heisey’s spent several years as a researcher in various locales and remains an active birder. The hybrid event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Yakima Area Arboretum. For more information, including the Zoom link, go to yakimaaudubon.org.
Klingele takes home button
Jason Klingele won a shoot off against Brett Johanson after both men shot 25s to earn a button at Week 4 of the Yakima Valley Sportsmen Association’s W.K. Button Shoot.
Paul Klingele beat Stan Shields and Scott Panttoni in a shoot off for the Senior Division button after all three men broke 24s. Glen Lowrie won the Super Senior division with a 25, Deanna Turnbull won the Ladies button by shooting a 21 and Ella Lynch was the top junior with a 13.
Bird alert
As the weather warms, melting a lot of this winter’s ice and snow, the fields along Toppenish Creek start flooding and become a magnet for waterfowl. That was the case this week as birders along Pumphouse Road found large numbers of swans, geese, and ducks enjoying the overflow of water. Large whitewater birds definitely made an impression with one flock of snow geese numbering over 750 birds and over 65 tundra swans. Three trumpeter swans were all spotted between mile post 6 and 7. Birders also noted large numbers of Canada and cackling goose, hundreds of northern pintail, and 45 green-wing teals.
A birder at the Central Pre-Mix Pond on Riverside Road found 17 species including Canada goose, gadwall, American wigeon, mallard, bufflehead, common goldeneye, common merganser, pied-billed grebe, horned grebe, American coot, red-tailed hawk, belted kingfisher, black-billed magpie, American goldfinch, song sparrow, red-winged blackbird and Brewer’s blackbird.
The Poppoff Trail was especially productive this week with almost 30 species reported including Canada goose, American wigeon, redhead, ring-necked duck, bufflehead, common merganser, California quail, American coot, red-tailed hawk, belted kingfisher, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, black-capped chickadee, pacific wren, Bewick’s wren, varied thrush, American robin, house finch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow, song sparrow, spotted towhee, red-winged blackbird and yellow-rumped warbler.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun runs at 3:30 and 6 p.m. at the west side parking lot of Chesterley Park. The group will run along the Powerhouse Canal until the time change in March.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: Retired science teacher Chuck Caley will share his experienced and observations from a 2022 thru-hike of the rugged Continental Divide Trail at this month’s Cascadians General Meeting, from 7-9 p.m. at the Meyer Auditorium at The Terraces at Summitview, 215 N. 40th Ave. in Yakima. His presentation will be preceded by the group’s annual potluck dinner, being held in-person for the first time since 2019 from 6:30-7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the group’s New Member Orientation program will be held from 6-7 p.m. in the Village Cafe West room.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe 4 to 5 miles with minimal elevation gain at Bumping Lake off of State Route 410. Call Betsy at 509-949-3985 for meeting time and place.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host their Hike of the Month, a 6-mile ski or snowshoe with 800 feet of elevation gain. Departure is planned for 9 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot near the YMCA. Email Phil Bird at philqbird40@gmail.com for more information.
