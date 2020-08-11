Private lands closed because of fire danger
Eight local timberland companies announced closures on lands they own or manage due to high fire danger.
Five counties in Oregon and Washington, including Yakima County, will be affected. The areas around Burdoin, Underwood and Hood River mountains will all be closed until further notice.
Companies that own or manage the affected lands are American Forest Management (DGS Timber, LLC), Brought Lumber Company, Hancock Forest Management (John Hancock Life Insurance and Manulife), Kreps Ranch, Kreps Family LLC, Stevenson Land Company (SDS), Western Pacific Timber, LLC, and Columbia Land Trust.
BIRD ALERT
A resident along Konnowac Pass near Moxie has worked diligently at providing wildlife habitat in an area that is bordered by farmland and open natural spaces. This attention to detail, especially for the needs of birds, has resulted in an enviable yard list by anyone’s standards.
This week, in a little over 30 minutes, she tallied 40 species of birds that included gray partridge, common nighthawk, common poorwill, three hummingbird species black-chinned, rufous calliope, a couple of solitary sandpiper, osprey, western wood-pewee, Say’s phoebe, eastern kingbird, four swallow species — northern rough-winged, bank, barn and cliff — cedar waxwing, American goldfinch, Brewer’s sparrow, vesper sparrow, Bullock’s oriole, black-headed grosbeak and lazuli bunting. All great yard birds!
Bethel Ridge is a favorite place for birders of Yakima County and this week a visiting birder from Pullman decided to check out the area and found 21 species in a couple hours including turkey vulture, red-tailed hawk, black-backed woodpecker, northern flicker, olive-sided flycatcher, western wood-pewee, Cassin’s vireo, Steller’s jay, common raven, violet-green swallow, red-breasted nuthatch, house wren, mountain bluebird, purple finch, Cassin’s finch, pine siskin, chipping sparrow, dark-eyed junco, yellow-rumped warbler and western tanager.
