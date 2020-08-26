Greenway announces closures
The Yakima Greenway announced it will close a section of the pathway on Thursday and again next Monday through Wednesday.
No through traffic will be allowed from Low Road to the power substation — about 0.75 miles — while workers are on-site for Pacific Power prep work to replace a pole.
KEEN fall registration beginsThe Kittitas Environmental Education Network will opened registration for its day camps for kids ages kindergarten through 8th grade this fall.
The Earth Explorers program offers a day camp for participants to explore the natural world and engage in active outdoor learning. Sessions begin September 9 and run for three hours twice a week for 11 weeks at Helen McCabe Park south of Ellensburg.
Registration fees are $500 per quarter per child for kids ages kindergarten through 5th grade and $250 for kids in grades 6-8. Scholarships are not currently available.
For more information on KEEN’s programs or to register, go to ycic.org.
BIRD ALERT
Starting early in the morning at Cash Prairie, a couple of visiting birders spotted 28 bird species. The highlights included a decent raptor count with a golden eagle, sharp-shinned hawk, Cooper’s hawk, red-tailed hawk and peregrine falcon all making an appearance. They also noted willow flycatcher, dusky flycatcher, Steller’s jay, Clark’s nutcracker, mountain chickadee, golden-crowned and ruby-crowned kinglet, hermit thrush, Cassin’s finch, red crossbill, pine siskin, fox sparrow, vesper sparrow, Lincoln’s sparrow, orange-crowned warbler and MacGillivray’s warbler.
Later that afternoon found them searching Bethel Ridge Road, where they found 11 species including Hairy Woodpecker, a red shafted northern flicker, olive-sided flycatcher, mountain chickadee, violet-green swallow, both red-breasted and white-breasted nuthatch, western bluebird, cedar waxwing that were feeding young, and yellow-rumped warbler.
Finishing up the day along the Bear Gap Trail they observed 13 species with northern pygmy-owl, pileated woodpecker, warbling vireo, Steller’s jay, red-breasted nuthatch, hermit thrush, orange-crowned warbler, Nashville warbler, yellow-rumped warbler and Wilson’s warbler. They actually had three warbler species in the same binocular view.
A Cottonwood Canyon residents reported spotting 20 or more nighthawks doing an amazing aerial display as they were flying and swooping all around their pasture and yard for about a half hour one evening.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.