Drones to collect habitat data
Yakama Nation Fisheries scientists began using drones this week to obtain habitat restoration data in Yakima and Kittitas counties.
Drones will capture high-resolution imagery data on land managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife over the next two years to assess the value of wood placement to improve fish habitat and stream function. Stream corridors and floodplains in the Wenas, LT Murray and Oak Creek Wildlife areas will be part of the project.
Flights will take place occasionally between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, in compliance with state and local regulations.
BIRD ALERT
A trip up Ellensburg Pass produced a list of 23 species for one Yakima birder this week. Highlights included mourning dove, common nighthawk, hairy woodpecker, a white-headed woodpecker, western wood-pewee, gray flycatcher, western kingbird, Steller’s jay, three nuthatch species with red-breasted, white-breasted, and pygmy nuthatch all noted, Townsend’s solitaire, Cassin’s finch, red crossbill, pine siskin, American goldfinch, chipping sparrow, yellow-rumped warbler and western tanager.
Searching the Hog Ranch Ridge Road in the Wenas birders spotted mourning dove, Cooper’s hawk, Williamson’s sapsucker, hairy woodpecker, white-headed woodpecker, western wood-pewee, common raven, violet-green swallow, mountain bluebird, American robin, chipping sparrow, lark sparrow and dark-eyed junco.
A hike up Sourdough Gap Trail along Chinook Pass produced a few good bird sightings including sooty grouse, sharp-shinned hawk, red-tailed hawk, Clark’s nutcracker, common raven cedar waxwing, pine siskin, dark-eyed junco and yellow-rumped warbler.
And don’t forget your home yard and garden. This week a Terrace Heights resident had Eurasian collared-dove, Anna’s and rufous hummingbird, California scrub-jay, European starling, house sparrow, house finch, pine siskin, and American goldfinch all visit his yard in one afternoon.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.