BIRD ALERT
With the brutally cold temperatures, seemingly always blowing wind and lots of snow cover, conditions have been less than ideal for going out and looking for birds. Yet several hardy birders were out this past week. One local bird enthusiast searched I-82 Pond one along the freeway and found 30 common mergansers and canvasback, which is the largest diving duck found in North America and a rare winter visitor to the inland ponds of Yakima County.
There were 20 species of birds spotted at Buena Pond, which amazingly still had open water. They included Canada goose, trumpeter swan, northern shoveler, gadwall, American wigeon, mallard, green-winged teal, bufflehead, hooded merganser, common merganser, ruddy duck, pied-billed grebe, eared grebe, American coot, double-crested cormorant, bald eagle, northern flicker, black-billed magpie, common raven and white-crowned sparrow.
There has been some good birding for the passerines at the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge due to feeders being kept filled and seed spread on the ground at the visitors center. This week birders noted California quail, ring-necked pheasant, Eurasian collared-dove, northern flicker, ruby-crowned kinglet that were actively gleaning insects from the bark of the trees, Bewick's wren, varied thrush, house finch, American goldfinch, fox sparrow, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, song sparrow, Lincoln's sparrow, white-throated sparrow and spotted towhee.
Please email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/yakimaaudubon/ or visit our website at http//yakimaaudubon.org/.
— Kerry Turley
-
CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at the west side parking lot of Chesterley Park. The group will run along the Powerhouse Canal until the time change in March.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: The Cascadians will host their annual member slideshow at the December monthly meeting, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Meyer Auditorium at the Terraces at Summitview. Members are invited to bring up to 25 photos from Cascadian activities to share. The meeting will be preceded by a new member orientation hosted by Dan Fortier at 6 p.m. at the Living Care Retirement Community's Village Cafe West room.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
SUNDAY: Day visitors to lands managed by state agencies won’t need a Discover Pass to park this Sunday in celebration of New Year's Day. Overnight fees remain in effect.
-
GETTING OUTDOORS
WEDNESDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will snowshoe four flat miles along the trails at Pleasant Valley and Union Creek Falls off of State Route 410. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 or Betsy at 509-949-3985 for meeting time and place.
