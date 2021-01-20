The almost spring-like weather we’ve been enjoying the past week has definitely been appreciated. While there is good snow in the mountains for skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and sledding, down in the valleys the warmer temperatures have kept many of the lakes ice-free and open for fishing.
Hunters are also getting in on the last of the waterfowl seasons, as duck and goose hunting goes through the end of January. There don’t seem to be many birds around in the local area, but there are a few, and the long season allows hunters and their dogs to get out and enjoy the outdoors.
The nice weather also sparks the interest in what anglers might look forward to in the months ahead in the various salmon seasons on the Columbia River and its tributaries.
The prognosticators for the Washington and Oregon fish and wildlife departments put their heads together and recently released some preliminary estimates for several of the salmon runs on the Columbia for 2021.
Always the most anticipated of the year is the spring chinook run on the Columbia and several tributaries. The early forecasts are calling for just over 143,000 spring chinook to return this year. That number is up slightly from the forecast of 135,800 last year, and it is very close to the actual run of 142,494 in 2020.
Looking at some of the tributaries above Bonneville Dam that attract anglers in hopes of catching a coveted spring salmon or two, the numbers are, if not depressing, at least a little disappointing. Overall the spring chinook run above Bonneville is predicted to be 77,600, with those fish headed to a number of different rivers including the Snake, the Wenatchee, the Yakima, the Klickitat, the Little White Salmon and the Wind Rivers.
Last year 81,300 spring chinook salmon returned to the Columbia above Bonneville which was the second lowest return in since 1999. So, the 75,000 plus prediction is definitely a downer.
Returns to some of the individual rivers are about the same as last year or down somewhat. For instance, the springer run forecast for the popular Little White Salmon River at Drano Lake is 3,900. That compares to an actual return in 2020 of 3,850. The Wind River, which had a return of 2,076 last spring, is predicted to get only 1,200 spring chinook back this year.
The Klickitat River, which was forecasted to get 1,800 springers back in 2020, actually had a return of 1,500. This year 1,500 spring chinook are predicted to return there.
On many years, depending on water conditions of the Columbia, the first spring chinook of the year is caught in early February in the lower river. An update on the run numbers and meetings to set potential seasons will be coming in the next few weeks.
Preliminary numbers for summer and fall chinook, as well as sockeye salmon, were also released recently. For upper Columbia summer run chinook the future looks a bit brighter. Last year only 38,300 summer runs were expected to return, but when it was all said and done, some 65,494 chinook returned which was the highest return since 2017.
This year, based partially on a count of 8,874 summer run jacks over Bonneville, this year 77,600 summer chinook are expected to return. Last year, after the run bounced up higher than expected, a sport fishing season opened above Priest Rapids Dam and over 4,700 chinook were caught between July 16 and October 15. Hopefully with another similar run expected, anglers will once again get a shot at these big salmon, often referred to as “June Hogs.”
Another surprise last year was the larger-than-anticipated run of sockeye salmon to the upper Columbia. In 2020 about 246,300 sockeye were expected to return, but about 100,000 more than forecast showed up, again allowing a nice sportfishing season for the excellent-eating fish.
Unfortunately, the run estimate for this year is down considerably, with 156,600 sockeye expected. Hopefully the feisty fish come back in larger numbers and another season will open for the small salmon.
Forecast numbers for fall chinook and coho salmon have yet to be released, but there is reason to have some hope that both of those runs will be better than last year. Several indicators such as better ocean conditions and for coho, an incredible return of jacks, has biologists optimistic about those runs this year.
A huge number of returning immature male coho salmon, called “jacks”, gives forecasters some indication that this year’s run will be if not great, at least improved. Last year’s return of jacks was the highest since 1977. Most of those fish return to the Klickitat River, with some returning to the Yakima.
Finally, there are no forecasts yet for summer steelhead on the Columbia. The last three years the numbers have been so low that there have been very restricted sportfishing seasons as officials work to protect upriver runs of steelhead in the Snake River and other tributaries. One tiny bright spot is last year’s run of steelhead was larger than predicted by about 10,000 fish, but the run count was still only about half of the ten year average.
It’s not spring yet, but recent days have given us a little look at spring-like temperatures, and it has started many anglers thinking about the salmon fishing that will be coming our way in the next few months.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. His new mystery novel The Cascade Killer is available at Inklings Book Shop and some Ace Hardware stores in the Yakima area, and on Amazon. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.