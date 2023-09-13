The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife reported more encouraging signs for Yakima’s elk herd as hunters prepare for the fall season.
Even though district wildlife biologist Erin Wampole said surveys showing a population of more than 11,000 elk may be a little high, data continues to show notable growth since 2019. Wampole said the amount of permits issues should remain relatively stable barring major climate changes and she expects more permits could be issued in future years if the population continues to increase.
“Factors that have likely contributed to this population’s recovery are a combination of decreased climatic stress from severe winters and drought since 2016, reduced harvest, and increased calf recruitment,” Wampole said in an email.
Those climbing calf recruitment numbers took a slight dip over the last year, falling from 30 to 27 calves per 100 cows. The 2022 hunting season saw a notable increase in antlerless elk harvest for the first time since hitting a high of 1,929 in 2015, jumping up to 532 from 276 the previous year.
Most of those antlerless elk were taken by master hunters in Game Management Unit 371, where the wildlife department wants to decrease the population on the Yakima Training Center. Hunters able to acquire a hunting permit and YTC Recreation Access Card enjoyed a success rate of better than 52% last fall, far better than the district average of 4%.
That’s still notably lower than the statewide average of 9% for the general season, but Wampole suggested hunters can improve their chances by going out later in the season or hiking to higher elevation areas away from roads. The archery season, which began last week, also provides a higher quality experience, according to the wildlife department’s hunting prospects, as does the muzzleloader season.
This year’s modern firearm general season runs Oct. 28 through Nov. 5 for most areas near Yakima. Last year’s general season brought a success rate of 5% for the district’s almost 9,000 modern firearm hunters, who killed a total of 416 elk.
Wampole noted climate will continue to be a primary driver of local elk populations for both the Yakima herd and the Colockum herd near Ellensburg, which remains about 500 animals below the department’s objective of 4,500 individuals. Long-term forecasters expect a strong El Niño to bring warmer-than-average temperatures to the area this winter.
“Reduced snowpack can improve winter foraging conditions but may reduce summer forage quality,” Wampole said. “Currently Yakima and Kittitas counties have entered a drought period which effects could overshadow any benefits from milder winter conditions.”
The number of elk killed by district hunters has increased each of the past two years since it dipped down to 863 in fall 2020, the same year the wildlife department reported a record-low calf ratio of 19 per 100 cows. But despite promising growth, the Yakima herd’s still trying to recover from a significant drought and other factors that followed the 2015 season, when hunters reported harvesting more than 3,000 elk.
