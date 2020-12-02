WASHINGTON
White Pass
Where: 50 miles west of Yakima on Highway 12.
Elevation: 4,500-6,550 feet.
Lifts: Eight — two express quads, one fixed quad, triple chair, two double chairs, two surface lifts. (Percentages – beginner 15, intermediate 65, advanced 20.)
Lift prices: Full day -- $75 adult (ages 16-72), $54 junior (9-16), $5 Super Senior (73-up) and Child (8-under). Half-day (12:30-4 p.m.) -- $53/$39/$5. (Note: Passport Reload program saves $5 in all categories except adult/junior half-day; purchase Passport smartcard with chip-scannable Axess card, and for next visit reload Passport on the White Pass website’s “Reload Passport” link.) Nordic -- $22 adult full day/$16 junior. $16/$10 after 1:30 p.m., Super Senior and child are free. Lower Area Only -- $31. Carpet -- $17. Mini Carpet (all ages) – FREE.
Operating hours: Daily 8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m. through April, snow conditions permitting; Nordic skiing Thursday-Sunday, daily Dec. 26-Dec. 31 plus Jan. 18 and Feb. 15.
Ticketing, rental, lessons, Nordic center, group sales and business office: 509-672-3101. Mountain information and lessons: 509-672-3101. Snow phone: 509-672-3100.
Of note: Season passholders can enjoy discounted and free skiing at other participating resorts through the Powder Alliance.
Website: www.skiwhitepass.com
Status: Opened daily last Friday. More snow needed to open Couloir Express.
-
Summit at Snoqualmie
Where: Snoqualmie Pass
Elevation: Alpental at the Summit, 3,140-5,420 feet; Summit Central, 2,840-3,865 feet; Summit West, 3,000-3,765; Summit East, 2,620-3,745 feet.
Lifts: 25 — three-high speed quads, three quads, three triples, 10 doubles, six surface tows. (beginner 14, intermediate 33, advanced 53).
Lift prices: Varies (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets)
Operating hours: Alpental 9 a.m.-10 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday to 5 p.m. only). Summit West 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 10 p.m Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Summit Central 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Sunday to 5 p.m. only). Summit East: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Nordic Center 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Tubing Park 11 .m.-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m-10 p.m Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Website: www.summitatsnoqualmie.com
Status: Summit West and Summit Central will open Dec. 3.
-
Crystal Mountain
Where: East of Enumclaw off State Route 410 near Mount Rainier
Elevation: 4,400-7,012 feet.
Lifts: 11 — one eight-person gondola, two high-speed six-person lifts, two high-speed quads, two triples, two doubles, one children’s surface lift. (beginner 11, intermediate 54, advanced/expert 35.)
Lift prices: Varies (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets)
Operating hours: 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 26-Jan. 2 and all Saturdays Jan. 8-Feb. 21, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays/Sundays Jan. 3-Feb. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 15. 9 a.m.-4 p.m Monday-Friday Dec. 3-25, Monday-Thursday Jan. 4-Feb. 18 except holidays, Monday-Friday Feb. 22-April 16. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 25, Saturday/Sunday Dec. 5-20 and Feb. 27-April 18.
Website: www.crystalmountainresort.com
Status: Opened Nov. 18.
-
Stevens Pass
Where: On Highway 2 between Leavenworth and Skykomish.
Elevation: 3,821-5,845 feet.
Lifts: 13 — Three high-speed quads, five triple-chairs, two double-chairs, three surface lifts (beginner 11, intermediate 54, advanced 35).
Lift Prices: Varies (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets, with better deals for multiple days up to 7 days).
Operating hours: Full operation 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Dec. 19-20, Dec. 23-Jan. 3, Wednesday-Sunday Jan. 6-March 14 and Jan. 18, and Feb. 15. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dec. 4-18, Dec. 21-22, Monday-Tuesday Jan. 4-March 9, except holidays, and daily March 15-April 4.
Website: www.stevenspass.com
Status: Opening Day set for Dec. 4 for season passholders only until Dec. 8.
-
Mission Ridge
Where: Overlooking Wenatchee
Elevation: 4,570-6,820 feet.
Lifts: Six — one high-speed quad, three doubles, two surface tows. (beginner 10, intermediate 60, advanced 30.)
Lift prices: Varies. (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets, with better deals for multiple days up to 7 days)
Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday until Dec. 17, then daily from Dec. 20-March 1, Thursday-Monday from March 4-28, then Friday-Sunday until end of season. Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. Night skiing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 26-Jan. 2 and Wednesday-Saturday from Jan. 6-Feb. 27.
Website: www.missionridge.com
Status: Opened Nov. 27.
Of note: Four new pass options are available, including a midweek pass and Twilight pass.
-
Ski Bluewood
Where: 21 miles south of Dayton in Columbia County
Elevation: 4,545-5,670 feet.
Lifts: Four — two triple chairs, two conveyor lifts. (beginner 27, intermediate 43, advanced 30.)
Lift prices: Full day, adults (18-64) $48, students (7-17 & college w/ID) $41, active military immediate family $43, active military w/ID and senior $41, Easy Rider only $34, single ride (one ride to the top) $15, child (0-6) and Super Senior (70-up) free. Half day (after 12:30 p.m.), $41/$34. Add $11 on all weekends and holiday periods (No half day discounts for Easy Riders or military families).
Operating hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11-13, Dec. 23, daily Dec. 26-Jan. 3, Wednesday-Sunday Jan. 6-Feb. 28, Thursday-Sunday March 4-April 4, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 24.
Of note: Every Thursday, bring six full or empty cans of any Pepsi drink to buy one ticket and get one of equal or lesser value free, except during holiday periods.
Website: www.bluewood.com
Status: Opening Dec. 11.
-
Mount Spokane
Where: On Washington State Parks lands 30 miles northeast of Spokane.
Elevation: 4,200-5,889 feet.
Lifts: Eight — One triple chair, five double chairs, one tubing tow, one surface lift. (beginner 19, intermediate 48, advanced 33.)
Lift prices: Holiday and weekend day ticket (9-4), adult (18-61) $67, college and military w/ID $60, Youth (7-17) $57, Senior (62-69) $57, Super Senior $43, Beginner’s Luck Chair only $43, Child (0-6)/Senior 80+ free. Night ticket $27 for all except Child/Senior 80+. Midweek and non-Holiday day ticket (9-4), $51/$47/$41/$44/$36/$36. PM ticket (12:30-4) $42/$28/$33/$31/$31.
Of note: Drive any Toyota and ski free on Feb. 7.
Operating hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily Dec. 16 – Feb. 28, Wednesday through Sunday Dec. 5 – 13 and March 3- April 10. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Closing Day, April 11.. Night skiing 3:p.m. -9 p.m. Dec. 18, 19, 23, and 26. Wednesday through Saturday Dec. 30-March 13.
Of note: Drive any Toyota vehicle and ski/ride for free on March 12.
Website: www.mtspokane.com
Status: Opening Dec. 5.
-
49 Degrees North
Where: 10 miles from Chewelah.
Elevation: 3,923-5,774 feet.
Lifts: Seven — one quad, five doubles, one surface lift, one rope tow. (beginner 30, intermediate 40, advanced/expert 30.)
Lift prices: Non-holiday weekend adults (ages 18-69) $67, college/military w/ID and master (70-up) $62, youth (7-17) $54, Chair 3 and conveyor only $48 adult, $45 youth, conveyor only $29 6-under $5; Weekday $59/$56/$48/$44/$42/$29/$5. Holiday $72/$67/$59/$52/$49/$32/$5. Half day (after 12:30 p.m.) $44/$40/$38/$34/$32/$25/$5. Nordic trails $14 Friday-Sunday, $10 Monday-Thursday.
Operating hours: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday-Tuesday until Jan. 12 (daily Dec. 18-Jan. 5), and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Tuesday after January 15.
Of note: Buy two tickets for the price of one on any Tuesday.
Website: www.ski49n.com
Status: Limited opening Dec. 4.
-
Mount Baker
Where: East of Bellingham in the North Cascades.
Elevation: 3,500-5,000 feet.
Lifts: 10 — eight quads, two surface lifts. (beginner 23, intermediate 35, expert 42.)
Lift prices: Weekends and holidays, all-day adult (16-59) $68.58, senior (60-69) $56.53, youth (11-15) $43.56, super senior (70-up) $40.78, child (7-10) $28.73, beginner chair (all ages and times) $34.29, kid (0-6) free; Midweek/non-holiday $62.09/$46.34/$40.78/$40.78/$28.73. Half day weekends and holidays $58.39/$48.19/$37.07/$38/$21.32. Half day midweek/non-holiday $53.75/$43.56/$33.36/$38/$21.32.
Of note: Free for 5th graders enrolled in 5th Grade Ride Free program.
Operating hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
Website: www.mtbaker.us
Status: Opened Nov. 20.
-
OREGON
Cooper Spur
Where: 23 miles south of Hood River and 2.5 miles west of Highway 35.
Elevation: 4,000-4,350 feet.
Lifts: Four — One double-chair, one surface tow, two tubing tows. (beginner 40, intermediate 40, advanced 20.)
Lift prices: Adult (15+) $42, Junior (7-14) $29, Kids (6 and under) and Seniors (70+) free, Friday night $15, Rope Tow $10.
Operating hours: Fridays, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, plus Jan. 28 and Feb. 15 Dec. 19 through March 17 (daily Dec. 19-Jan. 3).
Website: www.cooperspur.com.
Status: Scheduled to open Dec. 19.
-
Mount Hood Meadows
Where: Mount Hood, 35 miles south of Hood River.
Elevation: 4,523-7,300 feet.
Lifts: 13 — seven high-speed quads, four doubles, two surface tows. (beginner 15, intermediate 50, advanced 35.)
Lift prices: Varies (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets).
Operating hours: Daily 9 a.m.-4 p.m., night operations Wednesday-Sunday 3-9 p.m through March 7 starting Dec. 23 (except Dec. 24), plus Dec. 29, Jan. 28 and Feb. 15.
Website: www.skihood.com
Status: Opened Nov. 30.
-
Mount Hood Skibowl
Where: Mount Hood, 35 miles south of Hood River.
Elevation: 3,500-5,027 feet.
Lifts: Nine — four double chairs, three surface tows, two conveyor lifts. (beginner 20, intermediate 40, advanced 40.)
Lift prices: Varies (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets)
Operating hours: 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday. 9 a.m. -10 p.m. Friday-Sunday (daily Dec. 18-Jan. 3) plus Jan. 18 and Feb. 15. Weekends only after April 1 as conditions allow.
Website: www.skibowl.com
Status: Hoping to open soon.
-
Timberline Lodge
Where: Mount Hood, 35 miles south of Hood River
Elevation: 4,850-8,540 feet.
Lifts: Nine — five high-speed quads, one triple-chair, one double-chair, one surface lift, one passenger Snowcat. (Percentages – beginner 25, intermediate 50, advanced 25.)
Lift Prices: Regular full day, adults (18-64) $89, teens (15-17) $79, ages 7-14 and 65-70 $59; Peak (Dec. 5-6, 12-13, Dec. 18-Jan. 3, Jan. 16-18, Feb. 13-15 and weekends Jan. 9-March 7) $104/$89/$62. Afternoon (noon-4) regular $69/$59. and peak $74/$69. Note: 25% off for active military personnel.
Operating hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily; night hours start Dec. 25 (Friday/Saturdays only except Dec. 25-Dec. 31, Jan. 18 and Feb. 15) 4-9 p.m.
Of note: All lift tickets can also be used at Summit Ski Area in Government Camp.
Website: www.timberlinelodge.com
Status: All lifts are open.