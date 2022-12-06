WASHINGTON White Pass
Where: 50 miles west of Yakima on Highway 12.
Elevation: 4,500-6,550 feet.
Lifts: Eight — two express quads, one fixed quad, triple chair, two double chairs, two surface lifts. (Percentages — beginner 15, intermediate 65, advanced 20.)
Lift prices: Full day — $80 adult (ages 17-72), $58 junior (9-16), $63 military adult, $42 military youth, $5 Super Senior (73-up) and Child (8-under). Half-day (12:30-4 p.m.) — $56/$42/$5. (Note: Passport Reload program saves $5 in all categories except adult/junior half-day; day tickets are loaded onto reloadable smartcard, pick up your ticket on the first day and for next visit reload Passport on the White Pass website’s “Reload Passport” link.) Nordic — $29 adult full day/$21 junior. $23/$15 after 1:30 p.m., Super Senior and child are free. Night skiing — $33. Lower Area Only — $33. Carpet — $20 ages 9-72, Free children 8-under.
Operating hours: Daily 8:45 a.m. — 4 p.m. through April, snow conditions permitting; Night skiing 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 31, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, March 4. Nordic skiing 8:30 a.m. — 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, daily Dec. 26-Dec. 31 plus Jan. 16 and Feb. 20.
Ticketing, rental, lessons, Nordic center, group sales and business office: 509-672-3101. Mountain information and lessons: 509-672-3101. Snowline: 509-672-3100.
Website: skiwhitepass.com
Status: Opened Friday.
Summit at Snoqualmie
Where: Snoqualmie Pass
Elevation: Alpental at the Summit, 3,140-5,420 feet; Summit Central, 2,840-3,865 feet; Summit West, 3,000-3,765; Summit East, 2,620-3,745 feet.
Lifts: 25 — three-high speed quads, four quads, three triples, nine doubles, six surface tows. (beginner 14, intermediate 33, advanced 53).
Lift prices: Varies (Note: Only available online; buy in advance for the cheapest tickets)
Operating hours: Summit West 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday Dec. 7-11, 17-18, 21-24; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 27-30, Jan. 1, Sundays after Jan. 7 plus Jan. 16 and Feb. 19; 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Dec. 25, 31; Saturdays after Jan. 6; 2 p.m. -9:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday after Jan. 3. Other area hours not yet announced.
Website: summitatsnoqualmie.com
Status: Summit West opened Friday, Summit Central is opening this Friday, others are waiting for more snow.
Crystal Mountain
Where: East of Enumclaw off State Route 410 near Mount Rainier
Elevation: 4,400-7,012 feet.
Lifts: 11 — one eight-person gondola, two high-speed six-person lifts, two high-speed quads, two triples, two doubles, one children’s surface lift. (beginner 11, intermediate 54, advanced/expert 35.)
Lift prices: Varies (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets)
Operating hours: 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 26-31 and all Friday-Saturday Jan 6-Feb. 18 plus Jan. 15 and Feb. 19. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays and Friday-Sunday after Feb. 18; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday except Dec.26-29 and holidays.
Website: crystalmountainresort.com.
Status: Limited opening Nov. 18 for passholders, Nov. 21 for general public, still expanding terrain based on snowfall.
Stevens Pass
Where: On Highway 2 between Leavenworth and Skykomish.
Elevation: 3,821-5,845 feet.
Lifts: 13 — Three high-speed quads, five triple-chairs, two double-chairs, three surface lifts (beginner 11, intermediate 54, advanced 35).
Lift Prices: Varies (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets, with better deals for multiple days up to 7 days).
Operating hours: 9 a.m.-10p.m. daily Dec. 14-31, Wednesday-Sunday Jan. 4-March 12. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through Dec. 13 and after March 12, plus Jan. 1 and Monday-Tuesday Jan. 2-March 7.
Website: stevenspass.com
Status: Opened Friday.
Mission Ridge
Where: Overlooking Wenatchee
Elevation: 4,570-6,820 feet.
Lifts: Six — one high-speed quad, three doubles, two surface tows. (beginner 10, intermediate 60, advanced 30.)
Lift prices: Varies. (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets, with better deals for multiple days up to 7 days)
Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily Dec. 26-Jan. 1, Wednesday-Saturday Jan. 4-Feb. 25 plus Jan. 15 and Feb. 19. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Dec. 8-11, Dec. 15-25, Sunday-Tuesday Jan. 2-Feb. 21 except holidays, daily Feb. 26-March 26, March 30-April 2 and weekends in April, snow permitting.
Website: missionridge.com
Status: Limited opening Nov. 19, open Thursday-Sunday, daily operations begin Dec. 15.
Of note: Night skiing expanded to top of Wenatchee Express, increasing terrain by 78%. New pass images are required for all passholders and the area is making the switch to RFID passes and ticket cards this season.
Ski Bluewood
Where: 21 miles south of Dayton in Columbia County
Elevation: 4,545-5,670 feet.
Lifts: Four — two triple chairs, two conveyor lifts. (beginner 27, intermediate 43, advanced 30.)
Lift prices: Full day, adults (18-64) $52 midweek, $60 weekend, $65 holiday, students (7-17 & college w/ID) $45/$55/$60, active military immediate family $43/$54/$54, active military w/ID $41/$52/$52 and senior $45/$55/$60, Easy Rider only $35, child (0-6) and Super Senior (70-up) free. (Save $2 on all prices except Easy Rider by buying online)
Operating hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily Dec. 14-Jan. 2 except closed on Christmas, Wednesday-Sunday through February plus Jan. 16 and Feb. 20. Thursday-Sunday March-close. 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Website: bluewood.com
Status: Scheduled to open Thursday.
Mount Spokane
Where: On Washington State Parks lands 30 miles northeast of Spokane.
Elevation: 4,200-5,889 feet.
Lifts: Eight — One triple chair, five double chairs, one tubing tow, one surface lift. (beginner 19, intermediate 48, advanced 33.)
Lift prices: Early season $45. Holiday and weekend day ticket (9-4), adult (18-61) $75, college, military w/ID, Youth (7-17) and Senior $68, Super Senior (70-79) and Beginner’s Luck Chair only $45, Child (0-6)/Senior 80+ free. Night ticket $36 for all except Child/Senior 80+. Midweek and non-Holiday day ticket (9-4), $59/$55/$40. PM ticket (12:30-4) $42/$28/$33/$31/$31.
Of note: Drive any Toyota and ski free on Feb. 7.
Operating hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. (night skiing 3-9 p.m.) Wednesday-Sunday Dec. 21-31 except Dec. 24-25, Wednesday-Saturday Jan. 4-March 11. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 7-11, 14-15, 18-20, 24-27, Sunday-Tuesday Jan. 1-Feb. 26; March 5, 12, Wednesday-Sunday until end of season starting March 15. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Closing Day, April 9.
Website: mtspokane.com
Status: Opened Saturday.
49 Degrees North
Where: 10 miles from Chewelah.
Elevation: 3,923-5,774 feet.
Lifts: Seven — two quads, four doubles, one conveyor. (beginner 30, intermediate 40, advanced/expert 30.)
Lift prices: Non-holiday weekend adults (ages 18-69) $72, college/military w/ID $66, master (70-up) $62, youth (7-17) $59, Chair 3 $49 adult, $46 youth, conveyor only $32 6-under $5, 80+ free; Monday-Thursday $49/$46/$44/$44/$38/$36/$29/$5. Friday $59/$56/$54/$49/$44/$42/$29/$5. Holiday $82/$72/$68/$54/$49/$35/$5. Half day (after 12:30 p.m.) $58/$52/$49/$49/$39/$36/$26/$5. Nordic trails $14 Friday-Sunday, $10 Monday-Thursday.
Operating hours: 9 a.m.4 p.m. Friday-Tuesday Dec. 9-13, March 10-28, daily Dec. 16-March 7.
Website: ski49n.com
Status: Opened limited terrain Nov. 11, now fully open.
Mount Baker
Where: East of Bellingham in the North Cascades.
Elevation: 3,500-5,000 feet.
Lifts: 10 — eight quads, two surface lifts. (beginner 23, intermediate 35, expert 42.)
Lift prices: All-day adult (16-59) $87.04, senior (60-69) $73.15, youth (11-15) $54.63, super senior (70-up) $51.39, child (7-10) $37.04, beginner chair $54.63, kid (0-6)/rope tow Free; Half day (after 12:30 p.m.) $75.46/$62.50/$47.45/$48.15/$27.78.
Of note: Free for 5th graders enrolled in 5th Grade Ride Free program.
Operating hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
Website: mtbaker.us
Status: Opened Nov. 19.
OREGON Cooper Spur
Where: 23 miles south of Hood River and 2.5 miles west of Highway 35.
Elevation: 4,000-4,350 feet.
Lifts: Four — One double-chair, one surface tow, two tubing tows. (beginner 40, intermediate 40, advanced 20.)
Lift prices: Adult (15+) $49, Junior (7-14) $39, Kids (6 and under) and Seniors (70+) free, Afternoon (half day adult $39, junior $29, Friday night $15, Rope Tow $10.
Operating hours: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Fridays starting Jan. 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily Dec. 17-Jan. 1 except Dec. 24-25, plus Saturday-Sunday through March 5, Jan. 16 and Feb. 20.
Website: ooperspur.com.
Status: Scheduled to open Dec. 17.
Mount Hood Meadows
Where: Mount Hood, 35 miles south of Hood River.
Elevation: 4,523-7,300 feet.
Lifts: 13 — seven high-speed quads, four doubles, two surface tows. (beginner 15, intermediate 50, advanced 35.)
Lift prices: Varies (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets).
Operating hours: Daily 9 a.m.-4 p.m., night operations 3-9 p.m. Dec. 15-18, 21-23, 28-Jan. 1. Wednesday-Sunday Jan. 4-March 12, plus Jan. 16, Feb. 20 and March 17-19; 3-9 p.m through March 7 starting Dec. 23 (except Dec. 24), plus Dec. 29, Jan. 28 and Feb. 15. TBD.
Website: skihood.com
Status: Opened limited terrain Nov. 29, now fully open.
Mount Hood Skibowl
Where: Mount Hood, 35 miles south of Hood River.
Elevation: 3,500-5,027 feet.
Lifts: Nine — four double chairs, three surface tows, three conveyor lifts. (beginner 20, intermediate 40, advanced 40.)
Lift prices: Varies (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets)
Operating hours: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sunday (daily Dec. 17-Jan. 1) plus Jan. 16 and Feb. 20. 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday except holidays. Weekends only after April 1 as conditions allow.
Website: kibowl.com
Status: Opened limited terrain Saturday.
Timberline Lodge
Where: Mount Hood, 35 miles south of Hood River
Elevation: 4,000-8,540 feet.
Lifts: 11 — six high-speed quads, two double-chairs, one surface lift, two passenger Snowcats. (Percentages — beginner 25, intermediate 50, advanced 25.)
Lift Prices: Non-peak full day, adults (18-64) $109, teens (15-17) $97, ages 7-14 and 65+ $72; Peak (Saturdays and Sundays Jan. 7-April 2, Dec. 17-Jan. 2, Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 25-April 2) $135/$109/$76. Afternoon (noon-4) regular $85/$72. and peak $93/$85; Summit Pass $49/$34/$29. Night skiing ages 7+ $55. Note: 25% off for active military personnel w/ID.
Operating hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily; night hours start Dec. 25 (Friday/Saturdays only until Feb. 6 except Dec. 25-Dec. 31, Jan. 15 and Feb. 19) 4-9 p.m.
Of note: All lift tickets can also be used at Summit Ski Area in Government Camp.
Website: timberlinelodge.com
Status: Opened Nov.11-12 and then for the season on Nov. 28.
