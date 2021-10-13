For the next three days starting Thursday morning, volunteers will head to the Yakima Area Arboretum’s Kara Kondo Dryland Garden for planting and work parties.
It will be a welcome sight for the Arboretum, which like many other outdoor organizations relies heavily on volunteers to maintain its public grounds. But as more people ventured outside with indoor options limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions and personal safety concerns prevented many volunteers from being able to help.
As ongoing research revealed the novel virus spreads far less easily outside and more protection measures became available, including the vaccine, volunteers have slowly made their way back to outdoor spaces. Cowiche Canyon Conservancy education and outreach coordinator Cy Philbrick said they cautiously returned to small groups over the summer and hope to host bigger work parties soon.
“Something we struggled with over the last 18 months is whether or not to have large scale volunteer parties,” Philbrick said. “I think after that initial unknown period of COVID, we feel safer in doing just medium or large group volunteer parties, as long as we’re clear about what precautions we need for people.”
Some small scale restoration work on the Uplands trails this fall could include eight to 15 volunteers, and Philbrick said CCC set tentative plans to open larger volunteer parties to the public. Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group stewardship supervisor Aaron Balagot said the organization halted volunteer work until around the end of 2020, but they’ve returned to regularly hosting groups of 10-30 people.
Everyone must wear a mask, and questions regarding symptoms must be answered before work begins. Staff ensures all tools are sanitized, focuses on social distancing during setup, and makes handwashing stations available for all participants at events such as this Saturday’s planting at Wilson Creek on Central Washington’s campus.
“In years past we’ve been more hands on, showing people,” said Balagot, who’s based in Ellensburg. “We still are, we’re just being more respectful of people’s space.”
He said they’re basically back to full capacity for volunteer work, Washington Trails Association trails programs director Jen Gradisher said things are back to normal — with health precautions — after the number of volunteer hours statewide dropped from a pre-pandemic average of 160,000 to 80,000 last year. The WTA’s website lists 118 work parties at 33 different sites statewide through November, but not everyone’s ready to fully welcome back volunteers.
Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said the state agency’s still not forming its own work parties. Instead, Rodruck said staff have tried to keep up with the heavy workload, and they’re moving closer to bringing back volunteers.
“It’s been tough during the pandemic because we do rely on volunteers a lot to help with trail maintenance, to help with cleaning crews, anything you can think of,” Rodruck said. “It puts us in a tough position because I hate to decline help when it’s offered but we also need to make sure we keep people safe.”
Grandisher said partners who manage public lands allowed work parties back on different timelines, but virtually all of them have let organizations with strong safety protocols return to volunteer work. Many people are eager to leave the house and help when they can, Balagot said, noting Mid-Columbia Fisheries has found plenty of willing college students through the clubs and sports teams representing Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement, or SLICE, at Central Washington.
Recreational users learn to share the values of groups like MCF, which focuses on restoring and maintaining native salmon habitat. More people than ever went outside to enjoy Washington’s public lands last summer, and while bigger crowds put extra stress on those areas, a new appreciation could give people a greater sense of ownership and responsibility.
“It’s more of that think globally, act locally thing,” Balagot said of volunteering. “It really touches people. It really gives them a sense of giving back to the environment.”
