Five projects in Yakima County and several more throughout the Yakima Basin are set to benefit from nearly $76 million in grants to fund projects across the state, the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office announced Monday.
The Legislature doubled the funds for the Salmon Recovery Board and the Yakima Basin Fish and Wildlife Recovery Board said more than $4 million will go to Yakima Basin organizations in Yakima and Kittitas counties.
A $39 million Yakima County project to restore Yakima River flows between Selah and Union Gap received nearly $4.8 million in grant funds, including $3.6 million in Salmon Recovery Board funding through a targeted investments program aimed at helping endangered orca whales by improving habitat for their preferred food source, Chinook salmon.
Yakima Basin Fish and Wildlife Recovery Board program coordinator Michael Horner said that additional funding will allow some of the money to go toward other projects in the area. Those efforts should complement recent improvements in ocean conditions, which have helped bring encouraging numbers of salmon and steelhead to the Columbia River so far this year.
“There’s what’s being done in the terrestrial environment and then there’s what’s happening in the ocean,” Horner said. “All of these things are being done here an then there’s the black box of the ocean.”
Despite gains elsewhere, some species, especially sockeye, continue to struggle to gain a foothold in the Yakima Basin. Increasing quality habitat and stream flows, opening up access to cool water and removing barriers should help fish as they migrate in and out of the basin, which includes Yakima, Kittitas and Benton counties.
Horner said Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group applies for more salmon recovery funding projects than anyone else in the basin, and this year’s funding includes extra money it earned for restoration along Cowiche Creek. Mid-Columbia’s executive director, Margaret Neuman, said they received partial funding in 2021 and also earned another grant from the Department of Ecology for work set to begin in 2023 along with the city’s efforts to install a trail near the creek.
“There’ll be some efficiencies in doing those projects together and the city’s excited to participate with us,” Neuman said. “When the flows come up, instead of the water spread out on the landscape it’s really constricted by this huge railroad berm.”
The project also includes cooperation from three private landowners and will remove 900 feet of railroad berm while also establishing a native forest along Cowiche Creek. Neuman said that work should improve habitat for steelhead and coho, two species listed as endangered in the region.
Mid-Columbia Fisheries staff plans to serve as a partner for a Yakama Nation project designed to restore natural floodplain processes on nearly 950 acres by reconnecting about 10 miles of Yakima River side channels. Work will include enhancing a beaver dam, removing blockages in the channels and more to improve habitat for the Chinook, coho and sockeye salmon, as well as steelhead and Pacific lamprey that utilize the river.
An SRF grant of $960,000 will help fund that work, and smaller grants of $245,000 and $285,000 are designated for Yakama Nation projects on White and Wahtum creeks, respectively. Helicopters will place logs in about three miles of White Creek and the tribe plans to remove two failing and undersized culverts to improve fish passage on Wahtum Creek.
Horner said a small grant that drew significant interest from the state’s RCO will give Mid-Columbia Fisheries $31,000 to explore potential restoration opportunities in Kittitas County’s Cabin Creek watershed near Easton. Staff members plan to contribute $15,000 in labor to develop a full understanding of historic human impacts and how to improve conditions for fish in the area.
“I think people have assumed the habitat wasn’t very good there,” Neuman said. “It didn’t look great. But the fish monitoring picked up a bull trout in that stream in the last few years, so suddenly people are thinking that Cabin Creek has more potential than was previously understood.”
She noted successful projects such as Reecer Creek restoration near Ellensburg show the benefits of the Salmon Recovery Funding Board, which was created in 1999. Along with helping salmon and steelhead, it also reduced flood risks for the city.
Sponsor matches play a key role in supporting the funds from the sale of state bonds, a federal grant from the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund, and funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This year’s grant recipients plan to contribute around $59 million in matching resources for the more than 150 projects selected statewide.
