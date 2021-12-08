I dragged the Big Chief smoker out of the shop the other day and fired it up, much to the delight of my family and friends.
With Christmas and New Year’s celebrations fast approaching, this is the time of year to smoke some fish. Smoked fish is a great hors d’oeuvre when combined with crackers and cheese. And it makes a tasty snack in the duck blind or during a break from upland bird hunting.
Smoked fish is a favorite at holiday gatherings. It seems most everyone likes to receive it as a gift and will actually fight over it at the company gift exchange.
In reality it is not that hard to do. The toughest part of smoking fish is catching it. That can be the most enjoyable part, too.
Subtract the fillets that get barbecued throughout the summer, along with the pieces that go to appreciative friends and family members, and by the time the holidays are here, there is usually just enough fish in the freezer to do a good batch or two of smoked fish.
There are several types of smokers out there. One friend of mine has built a pretty good-sized smoker out of an old refrigerator. I have a Traeger Grill that works fine for smoking, but the best smoked fish I do each year comes from a fairly inexpensive Big Chief electric smoker.
To make good smoked fish, you should start with good fish. I know anglers who save the poorest pieces of older fall salmon for the smoker. It will come out OK, but when you use good, firm, red-meated salmon, it is always excellent.
To start the process, the fish should be brined. There are a thousand brine recipes out there on the worldwide web. The one I use is quite simple. It is made up of a little brown sugar, some Kosher or un-iodized salt and some seasoning salt, mixed with warm water. Others add soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, liquid smoke, maple syrup, onions, garlic, pepper and who knows what else to spice it up. I don’t really care for all that added stuff, so I keep it basic.
It is best to let the fish sit in the brine in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, I’ll take it out, rinse each piece of fish and then I’ll let it sit to dry for an hour or so. When the flesh is tacky to the touch it is ready to go into the smoker.
The secret to getting good smoked fish in my opinion is to not put too much salt in the brine and to not add too many chips to the smoker. Also, while some people enjoy eating smoked fish that is fairly dry, I try not to overcook the fish.
Depending on what kind of a smoker you have, it may take several hours for the fish to finish cooking, especially during these cold winter days. Sometimes it might take 12 hours, or more.
I put only two pans of chips in the smoker during the smoking process and both of those are put in during the first hour or two. After that I just let the meat cook.
Putting two or three charcoal briquettes into the pan after the chips are burnt will help the fish cook faster on these cold days. As the briquettes slowly burn, the temperature in the smoker may rise as much as 10 degrees.
If it is really cold, you can even bring the fish inside and put it into the oven to cook for the last little bit to get it to the right doneness.
There is a special blanket made by the folks who make the Big Chief that can be wrapped around the smoker to help hold the heat in as well. Even though some people do it and it was once recommended, keeping the smoker in the original box while it is in operation is a recipe for a fire.
Just keep an eye on it. Again, with as chilly as it is now, it is going to take several hours to cook. I put my fish in the smoker in the morning and then after three or four hours I will check it every hour. A smoker that allows you to set the heat will finish faster than the electric smokers like the one I use. When done, the fish should be a beautiful golden-brown and it should be firm to the touch. If it is mushy feeling, it is not done. That is, unless you like smoked sushi.
Actually, summer time is a better time to smoke fish, because it cooks faster. But, while smoked salmon is good all year long, the holidays just seem to be the perfect time to enjoy it. So, dig through the freezer. Find some of those fillets from that springer you caught in May. Or grab some of the coho or triploids you caught earlier this year and get to it.
Even the fish that got buried in the freezer over a year ago will work. If it is vacuum packed, it should still be just fine to smoke. Let it thaw. Get it in the brine and then smoke away. When you serve that tray of beautiful smoked salmon with cheese, crackers and some Yakima Valley wine, your holiday guests will be more than delighted.
