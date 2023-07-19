I spent the weekend up at Nile Valley Days, and as I made the drive up the Naches River both mornings, I was surprised to see nobody fishing along the river.
I wanted to stop and make a few casts so badly, but the blueberry pancakes at the firehouse breakfast were calling.
As anglers we are pretty lucky here in the Central Washington area to have so many fishing options available to us. The upper Yakima River has become world famous for its excellent trout fishing, but there are several other streams in the area that also provide some very good fishing.
And now, when the temperatures are pushing the upper 90s, there is no better way to cool off then to head up toward White or Chinook Pass, and do some wade fishing in one of the streams that flow out of the Cascades.
Plus, there are several creeks in the area, including Ahtanum and Cowiche creeks, that provide some good summertime fishing.
In the higher elevations, the Tieton, Naches, Bumping, Little Naches, and Rattlesnake Rivers offer all kinds of places for an angler to step into the cool waters and drop a fly or lure behind a rock and hook a hard-fighting trout or two.
As is the case with the Yakima, each of these other streams has certain regulations regarding the use of bait, catch limits and size limits, so be sure to check the rulebook for whatever river or creek you are wanting to fish.
Both the Tieton and Naches rivers follow state route highways, and along both highways there are many places for anglers to pull off the road and do some fishing. But be sure you are in fact on public access sites to the rivers.
There are also many private owners who have land and home sites along the rivers, and permission must be obtained before venturing down to the water to fish in those areas.
Higher up, on the Little Naches and Bumping, there are even more places for anglers to access the streams.
On all the streams the trout are usually eager to take a fly or a small lure, giving both fly casters and spin casters a chance to enjoy some success.
One of my favorite ways to fish the local streams is to take a few small spinners and work the different holding spots. Pitching a brown or black Rooster Tail or Vibric Rooster Tail into some of the deeper holes will frequently produce strikes.
Flip the little spinners three quarters upstream and allow them to drift down the river. As soon as the lure drifts just downstream of you, pick up the rod tip — this will get the lure blade spinning.
Then allow the lure to swing back across the stream to below where you are standing. Sometimes fish will hit when the lure is drifting down river, but more often a trout will strike as the lure makes the swing across below you.
If nothing hits on the swing, slowly reel the spinner back towards you upstream. This will also entice strikes.
Toss the spinner behind big rocks, or into cuts in the bank on either side of the river where fish will naturally hold and wait for food to come by. And don’t be afraid to throw out into the riffles.
These spots on the river are rich in oxygen and offer good overhead protection from birds of prey, so trout will often prefer to hold there.
Fly casters using floating line and dry flies will have good luck too, especially this time of year when insects are both hatching in the river, or are falling into the streams.
Just about any good top water fly will usually entice strikes from the hungry trout. Anything that imitates a mayfly, blue dunn, grasshopper or even an ant will often be slurped up by the feeding fish.
Casting the fly out and allowing it to drift downstream will get strikes, but sometimes just skating the fly on top of the water down below the angler is all that is needed to get a fish to come up for the fly.
Again, all of the streams have hungry trout lurking, and it is not uncommon to catch and release a dozen or more during an evening of fishing.
These waters also hold bull trout, or what the old timers called Dolly Varden, so make sure you identify what you catch. Bull trout are endangered and must be released unharmed.
Also, keep an eye on the weather. A mountain thunderstorm can create flash floods, but normally they drop back into fishing shape in short order.
Keep an eye out for rattlesnakes, too. They love to hang around the banks of the rivers when the temperatures rise.
