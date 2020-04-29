NACHES — Around 100 fall chinook salmon swam free for the first time in the Naches River near Nile Road off of Highway 410 Wednesday morning.
Washington schools closed more than a month ago, so the fifth-grade class responsible for raising the fish since they arrived as eggs at Naches Middle School in January couldn’t be there to watch the release. But the students will be able to watch the video of their teacher, Caity Pietsch, wading into the rapidly flowing water to wrap up the comprehensive Salmon in the Classroom program.
“We read about the life cycle and their place and impact in the local ecology and local culture and all that,” Pietsch said. “We have Tiffany (Bishop) come in too and I usually try to do this simultaneously with our ecology unit so we’re talking about impact on the environment and stormwater and runoff.”
Bishop serves as the executive director of the Yakima Basin Environmental Education Program, which has organized the Salmon in the Classroom Program since the mid-90s. She said about 100 tanks filled with more than 200 eggs each were sent out this year to schools throughout the region, from Grandview to Morton to Ellensburg.
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group offers a valuable partnership, providing expert volunteers for field trips and a training course for teachers called Salmon Outside! Yakima Basin program director Rebecca Wassell said a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration grant allows Mid-Columbia Fisheries to help teachers become comfortable teaching kids in nature.
Pietsch and others incorporate the program into their curriculum with a focus on local efforts, including field trips to Priest Rapids hatchery near Mattawa and Lake Cle Elum. Bishop said the trip gives students a chance to learn from Yakama Nation Fisheries biologists such as Brian Saluskin about the tribe’s reintroduction efforts that began in 2009.
“That’s the biggest thing we hit up there with the sockeye is almost a celebration of how amazing that has been,” Bishop said. “When they started that program they threw 1,000 fish in the lake and four years later they got 700 back.”
Those numbers fluctuate considerably from year to year depending on climate and other factors. But it remains a great example of how aggressive efforts can bring fish back to an area where their substantial populations once disappeared.
Wassell said the Yakama Nation’s new Melvin R. Sampson Coho Facility could offer a similar learning environment beginning next school year, especially for students in nearby Ellensburg. Operating manager D.J. Brownlee told Wassell he’d be open to hosting a half-day of touring to go along with a half-day of field research.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife provides fall chinook from the Priest Rapids Hatchery to schools, where students learn to monitor tanks, feed the young fish, change the water, and more. Pietsch said the tanks in Naches always draw plenty of attention, including from older students with fond memories of their experiences.
Kids especially enjoy when Bishop visits for dissections of adult salmon. This year that came just before schools closed on March 16, so Pietsch and other teachers offered their subsequent lessons and Bishop’s presentations on water quality and stormwater via Zoom.
Salmon releases began around Spring Break and will continue into June, with students working from home to determine the best habitat for their fish. Bishop said a few schools needed to release their chinook earlier due to potentially harmful chemicals being used to clean schools.
Pietsch got to wait a little longer and showed her class through a video just how big some of the fish had gotten before submerging a small plastic cup holding the salmon into the Naches River. After spending a year in freshwater, those that survive may go as far as Alaska on a 10,000-mile round trip before returning to the Yakima Basin to spawn.