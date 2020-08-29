Rep. Chris Corry takes seriously the importance of access to public lands in his Yakima County district.
So when constituents came to him last September about a road closure on the South Fork Ahtanum, Corry (R-Yakima) responded by working with user groups and the Department of Natural Resources to find a solution. Earlier this week, DNR announced it will open the gate again starting Tuesday on a seasonal basis, allowing easier access for hunters, hikers, off-road vehicle users and more.
“It obviously affected a lot of people,” Corry said of the closure. “There’s other ways to get back there but they’re not nearly as safe and accessible.”
DNR’s Eastern Washington communications manager Ryan Rodruck said the road was closed two years ago due to problems such as vandalism, illegal dumping, and even an assault on a DNR employee. He’s hopeful those issues will be resolved through new partnerships along with the addition of Ahtanum State Forest education and enforcement warden Rich Mann, who started work in mid-August.
Corry spoke with Washington public lands commissioner Hilary Franz to help secure funding for road improvements and future maintenance. Various user groups, including the Four Wheel Drive Association and Backcountry Horsemen, will also help provide stewardship in the area.
DNR asks users to protect critical bull trout habitat in area streams by preventing harmful activities such as going off trail near water or building rock dams. Rodruck said the winter closure would help prevent road damage but the area will still be accessible via the Middle Fork entrance.
With more people going outside than ever during the pandemic, Corry understands the importance of providing access to recreation. He said he’s willing to help with volunteer efforts, although Rodruck noted work parties aren’t allowed under current COVID-19 guidelines.
“We want people to get out and recreate responsibly,” Rodruck said. “Recreate within the safe start opening guidelines.”