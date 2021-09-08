Slight growth and better calf recruitment brought some much-needed positive news this year for the region’s struggling elk herds, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s 2021 hunting prospects.
Regional director Mike Livingston said severe restrictions on hunting antlerless elk likely played a role, and those will remain in place when the early archery general season starts this Saturday. Despite some other challenges caused by fire and drought, WDFW biologist Jeffrey Bernatowicz expects to see an increase from the 863 elk killed during 2020’s general and special hunts, including just 253 antlerless.
That marked a decline of 53% among antlerless elk from the year before, following a record-low rate of 19 calves per 100 cows observed in the Yakima Herd. Those numbers grew to 27 per 100 at WDFW feeding areas last winter, although that’s still below the calf recruitment necessary to grow the herd.
“We saw such poor calf recruitment for many years,” Oak Creek Wildlife Area manager Greg Mackey said. “I think just one year of a little bit better is not good enough to see any trends.”
The most recent population surveys — not done the past two winters due to COVID-19 restrictions — in 2019 indicated the Yakima herd had fallen to 8,231 elk, well below the state’s objective of 9,500. The smaller Colockum herd, which resides further north close to Ellensburg and surpassed 6,000 elk prior to the 2015-16 winter, fell all the way to 3,800 before rising back to 4,100 in surveys last winter.
An ongoing drought and the nearly 100,000-acre Schneider Springs Fire may present some more hardships this summer. Mackey said past collared data from deer indicates large fires leads to some temporary displacement, but they don’t directly cause mortality.
Livingston’s hopeful the fire could even create better long-term habitat for the elk herds, although those effects won’t be known for a while. Mackey said hunters can expect the animals to stay away from the fire’s perimeter or other areas with significant human activity and said their behavior could show how much damage the fire did to the landscape.
“We would expect to see more elk at our feed sites if it was a stand replacement type of scenario,” Mackey said. “But I think the likely thing that’s going to happen, at least what I’m hoping, is that maybe we can get a little bit of fall greenup in the fire area and that would likely have the opposite effect.”
Of course, many areas where elk live in and around the fire area will be closed during the early archery season, and WDFW’s ban on overnight trips to its eastern Washington lands will make it more difficult to reach some animals. The agency extended its day use hours to go from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Livingston expects most restrictions should be lifted when the general modern firearm season begins on Oct. 30.
However, it’s possible public safety closures will remain as the Forest Service mops up the fire, which is expected to burn into August. The Department of Natural Resources also closed its eastern Washington lands, so Livingston said hunters won’t enjoy nearly as many options as usual, especially during the early archery season.
“I think that they probably should anticipate a crowded forest for the places that they can all get into,” Livingston said. “It’s an unfortunate circumstance of this year’s fire season, so planning ahead is really important.”